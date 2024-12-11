HT Auto
VLF Tennis On Road Price in Bangalore

VLF Tennis Right View
VLF Tennis Footspace View
VLF Tennis Rear Tyre View
VLF Tennis Seat View
VLF Tennis Carry Hook View
1.3 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Bangalore
Tennis Price in Bangalore

VLF Tennis on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 1.35 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
VLF Tennis STD₹ 1.35 Lakhs
VLF Tennis Variant Wise Price List in Bangalore

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

STD

₹1.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2.5 KWh
65 Kmph
130 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,29,999
Insurance
4,786
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Bangalore)
1,34,785
EMI@2,897/mo
Chetak Price in Bangalore
V2 Price in Bangalore
View upcoming Bikes
Elite Price in Bangalore
Trento Price in Bangalore
Check Latest Offers
VLF Tennis News

Italian electric two-wheeler brand enters the Indian market in association with KAW Veloce Motors and is going to manufacture the Tennis 1500W e-scooter on our shores.
Motohaus bags over 300 bookings for newly launched VLF Tennis e-scooter
11 Dec 2024
The Tennis electric scooter is offered in one variant that features a 1500 W motor and a 4 kWh battery. This e-scooter can delivery a maximum torque output of 157 Nm while topping out at 65 kmph. On a single charge, it can last for 120 km.
VLF Tennis 1500W vs Ola S1 Pro vs Ather Rizta vs River Indie: Which e-scooter should you get?
20 Nov 2024
Italian electric two-wheeler brand enters the Indian market in association with KAW Veloce Motors and is going to manufacture the Tennis 1500W e-scooter on our shores.
VLF Tennis 1500W electric scooter launched in India at 1.29 lakh, to be made locally
18 Nov 2024
The Kia Clubhouse initiative will travel internationally starting next year to major tennis-loving cities around the globe.
Kia, with Rafa Nadal, launches new initiative to inspire next-gen tennis fans
20 May 2022
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Nov 18: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara spied, New Toyota Camry launch & more
19 Nov 2024
 VLF Tennis News

