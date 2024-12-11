VLF Tennis on road price in Hyderabad starts from Rs. 1.35 Lakhs. Visit your nearest VLF Tennis on road price in Hyderabad starts from Rs. 1.35 Lakhs. Visit your nearest VLF Tennis dealers and showrooms in Hyderabad for best offers. VLF Tennis on road price breakup in Hyderabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the VLF Tennis is mainly compared to Bajaj Chetak which starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs in Hyderabad, Vida V2 which starts at Rs. 96,000 in Hyderabad and LML Star starting at Rs. 1 Lakhs in Hyderabad. Variants On-Road Price VLF Tennis STD ₹ 1.35 Lakhs