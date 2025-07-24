VLF Tennis 1500 e-scooter updated with new features and colours, priced at 1.30 lakh

VLF India has launched an upgraded version of its flagship electric scooter, the Tennis 1500 , with a host of feature enhancements and two new colour options. The updated model retains its original ex-showroom price of ₹1.30 lakh, making it a compelling choice for urban EV buyers.

What’s new

In a bid to freshen up the lineup, VLF has introduced Slate Blue and Ebony Black, which join the existing Fire Fury Dark Red and Snowflake White shades. Alongside the cosmetic updates, the scooter’s IDC range has been extended to 150 km per charge, a 20 km improvement over the previous version. This extended range allows riders to go further with fewer charging stops, making it more practical for daily commutes.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes VLF Tennis 1500 ₹ 1.29 Lakhs Compare View Offers VLF Tennis 65 kmph 65 kmph ₹ 1.30 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING VLF Mobster 180 180 cc 180 cc 110 kmph 110 kmph ₹ 1.70 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING VLF Mobster 125 125 cc 125 cc 100 kmph 100 kmph ₹ 1.40 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Deltic Trento 45 kmph 45 kmph ₹ 1.28 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Suzuki e Access 71 kmph 71 kmph ₹ 1.20 - 1.40 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

All variants of the upgraded Tennis 1500 now feature a mobile charging port that allows riders to keep their devices powered on the go. The scooter also receives an advanced LMFP battery with an aluminium casing, improving heat resistance and overall battery safety.

Design

Designed by an Italian automotive designer, Alessandro Tartarini, the VLF Tennis 1500 has quickly become popular among Gen Z and young city commuters, thanks to its sleek European styling and lightweight construction. The scooter is built on a high-tensile tubular steel frame and is equipped with 12-inch wheels, telescopic front forks, and a rear mono-shock suspension system with a progressive cantilever layout. Braking is handled by disc brakes with CBS (Combined Braking System) for added confidence.

It offers three riding modes, Eco, Normal, and Sport, catering to varied riding conditions. The scooter also comes with a 5-inch full-colour TFT display, keyless start, and a side-stand motor cut-off sensor, enhancing both safety and ease of use. Full LED lighting, including the headlamp, tail lamp, and turn indicators, adds to the premium look, while an 18-litre under-seat storage compartment provides generous space for daily needs.

What’s next

After the Tennis 1500, VLF is also preparing to expand its portfolio with a new offering, the VLF Mobster, a bold petrol-powered scooter. It is slated for launch during the upcoming festive season and is expected to bring a fresh disruption to the conventional scooter market.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: