HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Vlf Tennis 1500 E Scooter Updated With New Features And Colours, Priced At 1.30 Lakh

VLF Tennis 1500 e-scooter updated with new features and colours, priced at 1.30 lakh

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 24 Jul 2025, 17:15 pm
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

  • VLF India updates its Tennis 1500 electric scooter with new colours, 150 km range, and safety features, all at the same price of 1.30 lakh.

VLF Tennis 1500
The VLF Tennis 1500 has been launched at ₹1.30 lakh (ex-showroom).
VLF Tennis 1500
The VLF Tennis 1500 has been launched at ₹1.30 lakh (ex-showroom).
View Personalised Offers on
VLF Tennis 1500 arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

VLF India has launched an upgraded version of its flagship electric scooter, the Tennis 1500, with a host of feature enhancements and two new colour options. The updated model retains its original ex-showroom price of 1.30 lakh, making it a compelling choice for urban EV buyers.

What’s new

In a bid to freshen up the lineup, VLF has introduced Slate Blue and Ebony Black, which join the existing Fire Fury Dark Red and Snowflake White shades. Alongside the cosmetic updates, the scooter’s IDC range has been extended to 150 km per charge, a 20 km improvement over the previous version. This extended range allows riders to go further with fewer charging stops, making it more practical for daily commutes.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Vlf Tennis 1500 (HT Auto photo)
VLF Tennis 1500
₹ 1.29 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Vlf Tennis (HT Auto photo)
VLF Tennis
MaxSpeed Icon65 kmph
₹ 1.30 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Vlf Mobster 180 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
VLF Mobster 180
Engine Icon180 cc MaxSpeed Icon110 kmph
₹ 1.70 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Vlf Mobster 125 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
VLF Mobster 125
Engine Icon125 cc MaxSpeed Icon100 kmph
₹ 1.40 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Deltic Trento (HT Auto photo)
Deltic Trento
MaxSpeed Icon45 kmph
₹ 1.28 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Suzuki E Access (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Suzuki e Access
MaxSpeed Icon71 kmph
₹ 1.20 - 1.40 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

All variants of the upgraded Tennis 1500 now feature a mobile charging port that allows riders to keep their devices powered on the go. The scooter also receives an advanced LMFP battery with an aluminium casing, improving heat resistance and overall battery safety.

Design

Designed by an Italian automotive designer, Alessandro Tartarini, the VLF Tennis 1500 has quickly become popular among Gen Z and young city commuters, thanks to its sleek European styling and lightweight construction. The scooter is built on a high-tensile tubular steel frame and is equipped with 12-inch wheels, telescopic front forks, and a rear mono-shock suspension system with a progressive cantilever layout. Braking is handled by disc brakes with CBS (Combined Braking System) for added confidence.

It offers three riding modes, Eco, Normal, and Sport, catering to varied riding conditions. The scooter also comes with a 5-inch full-colour TFT display, keyless start, and a side-stand motor cut-off sensor, enhancing both safety and ease of use. Full LED lighting, including the headlamp, tail lamp, and turn indicators, adds to the premium look, while an 18-litre under-seat storage compartment provides generous space for daily needs.

What’s next

After the Tennis 1500, VLF is also preparing to expand its portfolio with a new offering, the VLF Mobster, a bold petrol-powered scooter. It is slated for launch during the upcoming festive season and is expected to bring a fresh disruption to the conventional scooter market.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 24 Jul 2025, 17:15 pm IST
TAGS: VLF Tennis 1500 VLF Tennis 1500

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.