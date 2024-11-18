VLF Tennis 1500W electric scooter launched in India at 1.29 lakh, to be made locally

The VLF Tennis 1500W electric scooter has finally been launched in India and it will be available at a starting price of ₹1.29 lakh (ex-showroom). Earlier this year, Italian electric two-wheeler brand Velocifero (VLF) announced its entry into the Indian auto market. The brand is partnering with KAW Veloce Motors Pvt. Ltd., which is going to look after the manufacturing and distribution of VLF products starting with the Tennis 1500W.

The VLF Tennis 1500W electric scooter has been launched in India, listed at an ex-showroom price of ₹1.29 lakh. It will be manufactured locally at a

The VLF Tennis is globally available in two variants, but the Indian markets will receive the 1500W variant. The e-scooter will be manufactured locally at a plant in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. VLF is now the second Italian two-wheeler brand to manufacture its products in India, with Aprilia having a manufacturing facility in Baramati.

Also Read : Brixton Motorcycles enters the Indian market, to launch four locally-made models

With the aim of building an extensive network in India, VLF had earlier stated that it plans to establish 15 dealerships across tier-1 and tier-2 cities. The press release further stated that the company wishes to expand to 50 dealerships by the end of the fiscal year.

The VLF Tennis 1500W: Key highlights

The Tennis 1500W e-scooter will be offered in three colour options which include Snowflake White, Fire Fury Dark Red, and Slate Gray. The 1500W motor gets linked to a 2.5 kWh battery, and this unit can make 157 Nm of maximum torque. Topping out at 65 kmph, the VLF Tennis 1500W can last for 130 km on a single charge. VLF has stated that it requires three hours for a full charge.

The 4000W variant available in the international markets generates 232 Nm of maximum torque and tops out at 100 kmph. It is fitted with a 2.8 kWh battery and it can last for 100 km at a single charge if driven at 40 kmph. Each battery takes anywhere between five to six hours to be fully charged.

Also Read : Suzuki Access EV likely to launch in 2025; to rival Honda electric Activa

Sitting on a high-tensile steel frame, the Tennis 1500W weighs just 88 kg with the battery, while the global-spec Tennis 4000W weighs 10 kg more. The 1500W features disc brakes on both ends, telescopic hydraulic forks in the front and a hydraulic mono shock absorber in the rear. The VLF Tennis is fitted with a five-inch digital TFT display for the speedometer and it offers the rider with three driving modes – Eco, Comfort, and Sport. It is rides on 12-inch wheels and comes fitted with LED units on both ends.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: