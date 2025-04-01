Auto recap, March 31: Indian Army to buy Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Ups, Volkswagen Tiguan delisted, VLF teases new scooter

The automotive industry functions at a swift tempo, which can make it difficult to remain updated. Nevertheless, HT Auto is dedicated to delivering prompt information regarding important advancements in the sector. Presented below is a summary of the main highlights from Monday, March 31.

Mahindra signs ₹ 2,700 crore deal to supply 1,986 Scorpio Pik-Ups to the Indian Army

The Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up will now join the Indian Armed Force. Mahindra Automotive has recently revealed that it has signed a ₹2,700 crore contract with the Indian Armed Force to supply 1986 units of the Scorpio Pik-Up. Interestingly, with this, the company will now be supplying over 4,000 units of Scorpio Pik-Ups, Scorpio Classic, Scorpio-N, and Bolero Pik-Up 4WDs. Moreover, the Indian Army will also have more than 7000 Mahindra Scorpio SUVs. Earlier in the month, it was announced that 2,978 units of Force Gurkha will be inducted into the Indian Armed Force fleet.

Volkswagen Tiguan officially delisted, makes space for Tiguan R-Line

Volkswagen India has officially taken the Tiguan off from the automaker's website ahead of the launch of the new generation Tiguan R-Line in the country. The Volkswagen Tiguan that has been delisted from the official website was available in India in the sole Elegance trim, which was priced at ₹38.16 lakh (ex-showroom). Volkswagen Tiguan was the flagship car of the German auto giant in India. The SUV was powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine, paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox. The engine churns out 187 bhp peak power and 320 Nm of maximum torque.

VLF India teases new electric scooter, launch on April 2

VLF India has teased a new electric scooter on its social media channel, fuelling speculation of a new EV. While the company has not revealed any details about the product, it has confirmed the new model will launch on April 2. The upcoming model could be a more affordable version of the VLF Tennis 1500 W, which is the only electric scooter currently on sale in India. On the other hand, it could be the Tennis 4000 W as well, which is a more powerful and longer-range offering electric scooter available in the international market. Also, it could be a special edition of the Tennis 1500 W as well.

