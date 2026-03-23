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New Delhi EV policy may rope in private players to boost EV charging network

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Mar 2026, 19:52 pm
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  • Delhi’s upcoming EV policy is expected to push automakers to help expand the city’s charging infrastructure.

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Delhi is planning to expand its EV charging infrastructure under a new policy expected in 2026
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Delhi is planning to expand its EV charging infrastructure under a new policy expected in 2026
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The Delhi government is expected to push automobile manufacturers on our shores to participate in expanding the city’s charging infrastructure under its upcoming EV policy. According to a report from the Press Trust of India, the current policy is set to expire by the end of March 2026, with the government to finalise and present the new one during the upcoming budget season.

Citing a senior government official, PTI reported that the administration has reached out to nearly 400 vendors and automakers, asking them to assess the feasibility of installing EV charging stations across the capital city. The official added that the government would extend necessary support to facilitate such deployments.

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As part of its broader pollution-control strategy, the government is targeting the installation of around 7,000 new charging points across the city. Delhi currently has approximately 8,800 charging stations, largely concentrated at Namo Bharat and Delhi Metro stations, set up by power distribution companies.

The upcoming policy will likely bring in the private sector to boost charging infrastructure in order to meet the rising EV demand. PTI quoted the official as stating that Delhi Transco Limited will act as the nodal agency for planning, coordination, and execution of public charging and battery-swapping networks in the national capital.

Also Read : Delhi EV Policy 2.0 to offer up to 1 lakh for scrapping old vehicles

The report further noted that the government is considering allocating space for public charging stations at Delhi Transport Corporation’s (DTC) bus depots. Transport minister Pankaj Singh has also stated that the broader plan includes the electrification of the entire DTC bus fleet, with a proposal to allow around 1,100 medium-duty electric trucks for commercial use currently under review.

The revised EV policy will likely include incentives for private buyers of new electric cars. As per the PTI report, the government is planning to offer a scrappage benefit of 1 lakh for Delhi-registered BS-IV and older cars, applicable on the purchase of a new EV.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 23 Mar 2026, 19:52 pm IST
TAGS: electric cars electric vehicles evs charging network ev policy

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