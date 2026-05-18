MotoGP Catalunya GP sees two major crashes; Alex Marquez, Johann Zarco hospitalised

MotoGP’s Catalunya Grand Prix was overshadowed by two separate high-speed crashes involving Alex Marquez and Johann Zarco, forcing race officials to halt proceedings twice on Sunday.

The first major incident occurred midway through the race when Marquez collided with race leader Pedro Acosta on the back straight. Acosta reportedly slowed suddenly after developing a technical issue on his motorcycle, leaving Marquez with little time to react. The impact launched the Spanish rider off his bike at high speed.

Marquez’s motorcycle tumbled repeatedly across the circuit and broke apart, scattering debris onto the track. Parts from the damaged machine struck other riders, including Fabio Di Giannantonio and Raul Fernandez. Race marshals immediately brought out the red flag as medical staff rushed to attend to Marquez on the circuit.

Also Read : Mahindra Racing ends five-year wait with Monaco E Prix win as Nyck de Vries strikes gold

The rider was later moved to the hospital by ambulance for additional checks. His team confirmed that he suffered a fractured right clavicle and a fractured vertebra. Surgery to stabilise the collarbone was scheduled for later the same day, while “further evaluation will be completed next week." Spanish media reports, quoting sources close to the rider, stated that the injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Second red flag after Zarco crash

The race resumed after the initial stoppage but was interrupted again following another heavy crash involving Johann Zarco. During the restart phase, Zarco’s leg became trapped on the rear section of another rider’s motorcycle as the bikes tangled together.

The French rider remained caught as the motorcycle flipped multiple times before coming to a stop. Medical personnel attended to him immediately before transferring him to the circuit’s medical centre. Zarco’s team later said he was not in critical condition. However, he was subsequently shifted to a hospital for further examination of his leg injury.

Also Read : Formula 1 and Mumbai Falcons Racing launch official F1 Sim Racing Championship in India

Race eventually completed

Despite the repeated interruptions and safety concerns, race officials managed to restart and complete the Catalunya Grand Prix later in the day.

Fabio Di Giannantonio, who had earlier been struck by debris from Marquez’s damaged motorcycle, returned to the grid after the first stoppage and eventually secured victory in the race.

The incidents once again highlighted the risks involved in modern MotoGP racing, particularly during high-speed sections where riders have limited reaction time in unexpected situations.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: