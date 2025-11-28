VLF Mobster 135 assembly begins in Kolhapur; Deliveries expected next month

VLF has moved its Mobster 135 project into the production phase, marking the company’s first petrol-powered model made for India. The scooter is now being assembled at the manufacturer’s Kolhapur plant in Maharashtra, setting the stage for customer deliveries that are expected to begin next month.

The scooter, launched in September 2025 at an introductory price of ₹1.30 lakh (ex-showroom), recorded over 2,500 bookings in its first month, with 1,000 unit bookings within the first 48 hours. VLF initially earmarked 2,500 units for the introductory price but later added another 500 units in October, taking the total early-bird allocation to 3,000. Prices will increase to ₹1.38 lakh once this batch is exhausted.

VLF Mobster 135: Design and equipment

The Mobster 135 arrives as a CKD unit and is assembled locally in Kolhapur. Styled by Italian designer Alessandro Tartarini, the scooter blends elements of an ADV and a streetfighter, featuring sharp bodywork, twin projector headlamps and an all-LED lighting setup.

Feature highlights include a 5.0-inch TFT display with Bluetooth, keyless ignition, auto start/stop, illuminated switchgear and switchable traction control. VLF also offers an optional dashcam.

VLF Mobster 135: Chassis, engine and safety

The scooter weighs 122 kg and has a 1,341 mm wheelbase, 797 mm seat height and 155 mm ground clearance.

Power comes from a 125 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine developing 12.1 bhp and 11.7 Nm, with a claimed top speed of 105 kmph.

Category Specification Engine Capacity 125 cc Engine Type Liquid-cooled, single-cylinder Power Output 12.1 bhp Peak Torque 11.7 Nm Top Speed 105 kmph (claimed) Fuel Efficiency 46 kmpl (claimed) Fuel Tank Capacity 8 litres

It uses telescopic front forks and gas-charged twin rear shocks, while braking is handled by 230 mm front and 220 mm rear disc brakes. The Mobster 135 stands out as the only 125 cc scooter in India to offer switchable dual-channel ABS.

The scooter rides on 12-inch alloy wheels with dual-purpose tyres (120/70 front, 130/70 rear). VLF claims 46 kmpl fuel efficiency, and the scooter features an 8-litre fuel tank.

VLF Mobster 135: Market position

With its mix of design, features and safety tech, the Mobster 135 enters the premium performance scooter space, competing with models such as the Hero Xoom 160, TVS NTorq 150, Aprilia SR 175 and Yamaha Aerox 155.

