VLF Mobster 135 Front Left View
1/7
VLF Mobster 135 Left View
2/7
VLF Mobster 135 Seat View
3/7
VLF Mobster 135 Suspension View
4/7
VLF Mobster 135 Disc View
5/7
VLF Mobster 135 Foot Space View
6/7

VLF Mobster 135 STD

1.48 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
VLF Mobster 135 Key Specs
Engine125 cc
View all Mobster 135 specs and features

Mobster 135 STD

Mobster 135 STD Prices

The Mobster 135 STD, is listed at ₹1.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Mobster 135 STD Mileage

All variants of the Mobster 135 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Mobster 135 STD Colours

The Mobster 135 STD is available in 4 colour options: Crimson Override, Ash Circuit, Neon Venom, Ghostlight.

Mobster 135 STD Engine and Transmission

The Mobster 135 STD is powered by a 125 cc engine.

Mobster 135 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Mobster 135's price range, buyers can choose to consider the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.11 Lakhs - 1.62 Lakhs or the Aprilia SXR 125 priced ₹1.33 Lakhs.

Mobster 135 STD Specs & Features

The Mobster 135 STD has Bluetooth Connectivity, Passenger Footrest, Display and Low Fuel Indicator.

VLF Mobster 135 STD Price

Mobster 135 STD

₹1.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,29,999
RTO
10,399
Insurance
7,313
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,47,711
EMI@3,175/mo
Close

VLF Mobster 135 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
8 L
Length
1873 mm
Ground Clearance
155 mm
Wheelbase
1341 mm
Height
1120 mm
Kerb Weight
122 kg
Saddle Height
797 mm
Width
746 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
230 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-12, Rear :- 130/70-12
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
100 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
12.1 PS @ 8250 rpm
Max Torque
11.7 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
125 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, four-stroke engine,four valves per cylinder,liquid-cooled
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Gas Charged Rear Dual Shock
Front Suspension
Telescopic Front Fork

Features and Safety

Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
VLF Mobster 135 STD EMI
EMI2,857 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,32,939
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,32,939
Interest Amount
38,504
Payable Amount
1,71,443

VLF Mobster 135 Alternatives

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 LakhsEx-Showroom
Mobster 135vsiQube
Aprilia SXR 125

Aprilia SXR 125

1.33 LakhsEx-Showroom
Mobster 135vsSXR 125
Aprilia SR Storm

Aprilia SR Storm

1.07 LakhsEx-Showroom
Mobster 135vsSR Storm
Vespa 125

Vespa 125

1.26 - 1.81 LakhsEx-Showroom
Mobster 135vs125
Vespa VXL 125

Vespa VXL 125

1.31 - 1.33 LakhsEx-Showroom
Mobster 135vsVXL 125

Check Offers
Check Offers
Check Offers
Check Offers
Check Offers
view all specs and features

