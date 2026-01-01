|Engine
|125 cc
The Mobster 135 STD, is listed at ₹1.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Mobster 135 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Mobster 135 STD is available in 4 colour options: Crimson Override, Ash Circuit, Neon Venom, Ghostlight.
In the Mobster 135's price range, buyers can choose to consider the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.11 Lakhs - 1.62 Lakhs or the Aprilia SXR 125 priced ₹1.33 Lakhs.
The Mobster 135 STD has Bluetooth Connectivity, Passenger Footrest, Display and Low Fuel Indicator.