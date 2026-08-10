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OKINAWA Dual [2021-2024]

₹58,992*
4.5
1
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] Alternatives

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Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    25 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    110 - 120 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    4.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    3.12 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    0.25 kW
View All Dual [2021-2024] SpecsView specs icon

Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] Variants

Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] price starts at ₹ 58,992 .
1 Variant Available
Dual [2021-2024] 48 V, 55 Ah
₹58,992*
120 -130
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

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Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Okinawa Dual [2021-2024]
Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] image
Rs. 58,992Onwards
4.51
-DiscDrumAlloy120 -130 Km-250 W
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96 kgDrumDrumAlloy110-140 km4 Hours2.2 kWDual [2021-2024]VSe-Luna
Geliose HopeGeliose Hope imageRs. 46,999Onwards--DrumDrumSpoke50 km3 Hours 12 Minutes250 WDual [2021-2024]VSHope
Essel Energy GET 1Essel Energy GET 1 imageRs. 37,500Onwards-39 kgDrumDrumAlloy40-50 km6-7 Hours250 WDual [2021-2024]VSGET 1
Detel EV VeeruDetel EV Veeru imageRs. 70,000Onwards-83 kgDrumDrumSteel100 km3-4 Hours250 WDual [2021-2024]VSVeeru
Polarity Smart SportPolarity Smart Sport imageRs. 40,000Onwards-55 kgDiscDrumAlloy80 km-3000 WDual [2021-2024]VSSport

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Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] Images

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Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
3Features
5Safety
4Design
5Value For Money
5Comfort
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User Reviews

perfect for commercial use
it looks really good and good enough for its price. perfect for commercial use and best vehicle on road.
By: izaan (Jul 24, 2025)
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Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] Specifications and Features

Max Power3000 W
Body TypeMoped
Battery Capacity3.12 kWh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightYes
Range110 -120 Km
Charging Time4-5 Hours
Max Speed25 kmph
View all Dual [2021-2024] specs and features

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