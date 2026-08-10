Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] Key Specs
- Speed25 kmph
- Range110 - 120 km
- Charging4.5 hrs
- Battery Capacity3.12 kWh
- Motor Power0.25 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Okinawa Dual [2021-2024]
|Rs. 58,992Onwards
|-
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|120 -130 Km
|-
|250 W
|Kinetic Green e-Luna
|Rs. 69,990Onwards
|96 kg
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|110-140 km
|4 Hours
|2.2 kW
|Dual [2021-2024]VSe-Luna
|Geliose Hope
|Rs. 46,999Onwards
|-
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Spoke
|50 km
|3 Hours 12 Minutes
|250 W
|Dual [2021-2024]VSHope
|Essel Energy GET 1
|Rs. 37,500Onwards
|-
|39 kg
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|40-50 km
|6-7 Hours
|250 W
|Dual [2021-2024]VSGET 1
|Detel EV Veeru
|Rs. 70,000Onwards
|-
|83 kg
|Drum
|Drum
|Steel
|100 km
|3-4 Hours
|250 W
|Dual [2021-2024]VSVeeru
|Polarity Smart Sport
|Rs. 40,000Onwards
|-
|55 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|80 km
|-
|3000 W
|Dual [2021-2024]VSSport
|Max Power
|3000 W
|Body Type
|Moped
|Battery Capacity
|3.12 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Headlight
|Yes
|Range
|110 -120 Km
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|Max Speed
|25 kmph
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