Hero confirms 210 cc engine for Karizma XMR, will get dual-channel ABS as well

Hero MotoCorp is preparing to launch the Karizma XMR on 29th August in the Indian market. The manufacturer has been releasing new teasers and they even brought back Hrithik Roshan as the brand ambassador for the motorcycle. Now, the latest teaser that the manufacturer has released reveals new information about the engine of the Karizma XMR.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Aug 2023, 17:58 PM
Hero Karizma XMR will come with a new 210 cc engine.
The teaser shows 210 looking on the motorcycle which confirms that the Karizma XMR will come with a 210 cc engine. It is expected to be a liquid-cooled unit with a single-cylinder setup. The power output of the engine is not yet officially confirmed. However, it can be expected to be around 25 bhp whereas the torque output will be around 30 Nm. The gearbox on duty is expected to be a 6-speed unit.

Another thing that the teaser confirmed is that Hero is using DOHC or Double Overhead Cam Setup for the engine. This setup allows more intake which helps the engine in breathing better. Moreover, it also helps the engine to rev freely and higher.

Speaking of revving, the instrument cluster of the Karizma XMR has also been revealed which shows a redline of 10,000 rpm. Hero is using a digital instrument cluster which shows a gear position indicator on the left side, just below that there is a temperature gauge and below it there is time.

The centre stage is taken by a circular tachometer with a speedometer right between it. Below the speedometer, there is a screen that should show various information. On the right-hand side, there is a fuel gauge and there would be other information also that the cluster would show. For instance, service reminder, odometer and trip meters.

Also Read : Hero MotoCorp to bring Zero electric motorcycles to India. Will be locally built

Other features on offer that Hero has confirmed are LEDs for Daytime Running Lamp, headlamp and tail lamp. There will be a dual-channel Anti-lock braking system on offer. Hero will offer alloy wheels, telescopic forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear with disc brakes at both ends.

First Published Date: 22 Aug 2023, 17:58 PM IST
