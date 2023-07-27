HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Hero Motocorp To Bring Zero Electric Motorcycles To India. Will Be Locally Built

Hero MotoCorp to bring Zero electric motorcycles to India. Will be locally built

Hero MotoCorp has confirmed that the company will be bringing Zero Motorcycles to the Indian market in the future. The manufacturer announced the development in its annual report FY2022-23. Hero has made a substantial investment of $60 million (approx. 490 crore) in Zero Motorcycles in 2022 and has announced it will co-develop new premium electric motorcycles with the California-based company. The Zero electric motorcycles to be sold in India will be manufactured locally.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 27 Jul 2023, 16:06 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The upcoming Zero electric motorcycles for India will be locally built by Hero MotoCorp
The upcoming Zero electric motorcycles for India will be locally built by Hero MotoCorp

The partnership will see the expertise of “Zero in developing electric powertrains and e-motorcycles with the scale of manufacturing, sourcing and marketing of Hero MotoCorp," the company said. Hero has not announced which Zero electric motorcycles will be launched in India but the models will be locally built for domestic and export markets. This should make the models more accessible, while possibly complying with the latest government regulations and subsidies, if any at the time.

Also Read : Hero MotoCorp partners with Zero Motorcycles for premium electric motorcycles

The Zero Motorcycles range comprises street and dual-sport electric motorcycles
The Zero Motorcycles range comprises street and dual-sport electric motorcycles
The Zero Motorcycles range comprises street and dual-sport electric motorcycles
The Zero Motorcycles range comprises street and dual-sport electric motorcycles

A statement in Hero FY2022-23 annual report reads, “We will be bringing the Zero portfolio into India, increasing access for the Indian consumer to the best of international clean mobility options. California-headquartered Zero will be manufacturing its products in India too. With Zero as our partner, we look forward to accelerating the transition to electric mobility in India and across our global markets."

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Hero Electric Ae-3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero Electric Ae-3
₹1.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Hero Electric Photon (HT Auto photo)
Hero Electric Photon
₹86,391**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hero Electric Nyx (HT Auto photo)
Hero Electric Nyx
₹ 61,866 - 82,990**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hero Electric Ae-47 E-bike (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero Electric Ae-47 E-bike
₹1 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Hero Electric A2b (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero Electric A2b
₹35,000* *Expected Price
View Details
Hero Electric Ae-75 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero Electric Ae-75
₹80,000* *Expected Price
View Details

At present, the Zero Motorcycles’ lineup comprises dual-sport, naked, an adventure tourer and a full-faired electric motorcycle. The bikes pack from 7.2 kWh to 17.3 kWh battery packs and are priced between $13,000 and $25,000 (approx. between 10 lakh and 20 lakh). Local development of some of these offerings would certainly make the models more accessible, or Hero and Zero could team up to develop electric motorcycles specifically for emerging markets, on the same lines as Harley-Davidson and Hero’s partnership.

The Zero Motorcycles are equipped battery packs between 7.2-17.3 kWh and are priced in the US between $13,000-25,000 (approx. between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10- <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20 lakh)
The Zero Motorcycles are equipped battery packs between 7.2-17.3 kWh and are priced in the US between $13,000-25,000 (approx. between 10- 20 lakh)
The Zero Motorcycles are equipped battery packs between 7.2-17.3 kWh and are priced in the US between $13,000-25,000 (approx. between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10- <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20 lakh)
The Zero Motorcycles are equipped battery packs between 7.2-17.3 kWh and are priced in the US between $13,000-25,000 (approx. between 10- 20 lakh)

It’s safe to say that all of this is conjecture at the moment with no confirmation from either two-wheeler maker. That said, we do expect more developments to be announced in the coming months. Hero has already ventured into the electric scooter market with the Vida brand and Zero Motorcycles would be the next step in the premium electric mobility space. However, the launch of these electric bikes will be some time away. While Hero’s annual report does not mention when the Zero e-bikes will arrive, we do not expect to see them before FY2025.

Also Read : Vida V1 is now available in two new colour schemes. Details here

For now, Hero will be concentrating its efforts to build the Vida brand and expand the sales of V1 and V1 Pro electric scooters across the country. With the change in FAME subsidies and the resulting price rise, the electric two-wheeler segment at large has an uphill task to improve sales, especially against Ather Energy, Ola Electric, TVS and Ampere, which lead the market in terms of volumes.

First Published Date: 27 Jul 2023, 16:06 PM IST
TAGS: Hero MotoCorp Zero Motorcycles Zero electric motorcycles Hero Zero Hero bikes

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 347 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
55% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 449 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
VRPRIME Anti Fog Film For Car Mirror | Car Accessories Stickers | Water Repellent for Side Mirror Anti Rain Guard | Car Latest Exterior Interior Accessories | Suitable for All Car Mirror (4)
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
VROKLA Leak Proof Spray Leakage Repair Waterproof Spray for Leakage Roof Waterproof Sealant Spray Rubber Paint for Waterproofing Spray Water Leakage Spray Waterproof Leak Filler Spray (Black, 450ml)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.