Vida V1 is now available in two new colour schemes: Details here

Hero MotoCorp's electric sub-brand, Vida has announced that they will be offering the V1 in two new colour options. There is Cyan and Black. Till now, the Vida V1 Plus was offered only in White and Red whereas the V1 Pro was offered in White, Red and Orange. The new colour schemes should help in increasing the on-road appeal of the scooters. Moreover, the Cyan colour scheme could make the scooter stand out from the crowd as compared to other electric scooters.

The manufacturer had to recently increase the prices of electric scooters by ₹6,000 as the subsidies on electric scooters were reduced. The electric scooter will now be available for ₹1,45,900 (ex-showroom, Mumbai). In cities like New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara, the electric scooter now retails at ₹1,25,900 (ex-showroom). The prices include the available FAME II subsidy and a portable charger.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries has reduced the maximum subsidy cap for electric two-wheelers from 40% of the ex-factory price to 15%. The FAME II revision has resulted in a subsidy reduction of around ₹32,000 per unit for electric two-wheelers, however, Vida has absorbed the major impact of the reduction in subsidy and passed on only a small fraction to the prospective buyers.

The Vida V1 Pro comes with a battery pack of 3.94 kWh and takes around 5 hours and 55 minutes to charge from 0 to 80%. The scooter is claimed to deliver a riding range of 110 km on a single charge. It comes with a 6 kW electric motor which produces a continuous output of 3.9 kW. It can hit 40 kmph from stationary in just 3.2 seconds and its top speed is 80 kmph.

On the other hand, the Vida V1 Plus gets a 3.44 kWh battery pack that takes 5 hours and 15 minutes to charge from 0-80 per cent. It can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in just 3.4 seconds and has a real-world range of around 100 km. The torque, power output and top speed stay the same as the Vida V1 Pro.

