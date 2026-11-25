Porsche's first electric 718 Boxster nears production
- Porsche’s first electric two-door sports car has entered the final stages of development, ahead of its global debut in early 2027.
The all-electric Porsche 718 Boxster has completed around four million kilometres of testing ahead of its 2027 debut.
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First Published Date: 25 Nov 2026, 09:57 am IST
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