Royal Enfield on Wednesday signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government to accelerate its electric vehicle projects. According to the MoU signed between the Eicher -owned two-wheeler giant and the Tamil Nadu government, Royal Enfield will establish an electric motorcycle manufacturing project in the state with an investment of ₹1,000 crore. This will help the state to strengthen its position as a global hub for premium electric motorcycle manufacturing, it will also generate new employment for 5000 persons.

Royal Enfield has said that it will invest ₹1,000 crore over a period of seven years in the state, generating direct and indirect employment opportunities for up to 500 individuals and contributing to the socio-economic growth of Tamil Nadu. Earlier, Eicher Motors Ltd, Royal Enfield's parent company, has previously signed MoUs with the Government of Tamil Nadu in January 2024, January 2019 and May 2012. The latest announcement builds on Royal Enfield's February 2026 commitment of ₹958 crore towards brownfield capacity expansion at its Cheyyar facility in Tamil Nadu, which will scale the company's total annual production capacity to 20 lakh motorcycles.

Strengthening the company's electric vehicle ecosystem, the investment will primarily support its EV product development, technological enhancement and manufacturing as required, the auto OEM has added.

Currently, Tamil Nadu is at the centre of Royal Enfield's global operations. The motorcycle manufacturer has four manufacturing facilities as well as its head office and technical centre in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking about the MoU, B Govindarajan, Managing Director, Eicher Motors Ltd and CEO, Royal Enfield, said that Tamil Nadu has been the company's home and the anchor for its engineering and manufacuring for several decades. "This investment underscores our enduring commitment to the state, its world-class automotive ecosystem, and our vision for the future of electric mobility," he added.

After conquering the 350 cc and bigger engine powered retro-themed motorcycle segments, Royal Enfield has been eyeing to grab a sizeable chunk of the Indian electric motorcycle market, where the company already launched its first EV in April 2026, the Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6. It was introduced at a starting price of ₹2.79 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available at ₹1.99 lakh with the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option. The motorcycle is inspired by the lightweight World War II motorcycle of the same name, and built as a compact, retro-styled urban commuter weighing 124 kg.

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