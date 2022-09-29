Hero MotoCorp teams up with USA-based Zero Motorcycles for electric motorcycles

Hero MotoCorp has announced that they have finalized the collaboration agreement with Zero Motorcycles. The collaboration will be focusing on co-developing electric motorcycles. Hero MotoCorp is currently the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters and Zero Motorcycles is a California, USA-based manufacturer of premium electric motorcycles and powertrains. Hero's board has also approved an equity investment of up to $60 million in Zero Motorcycles.

Hero is working rigorously towards electric two-wheelers. They will be entering the Indian market with a new sub-brand called Vida which will be launching its first electric two-wheeler on October 7th.

It is expected that Vida's electric scooter would come with modular charging so there would be portable batteries that could be swappable. There is a possibility that Vida might allow the user to take the battery out and charge it in their house.

Vida also promises a ‘range of best-in-class features’ on offer but they have not yet revealed the feature list. The company says the ‘electric scooter would be the most exciting way to get around, no matter where you're headed’ and promises to deliver the ‘future of mobility’.

The scooter was supposed to launch in July but was postponed because of supply chain troubles and a shortage of semiconductors. The Vida sub-brand was announced back in March this year as part of the 10th-anniversary celebrations. It is expected that the scooter would be manufactured at the Chitoor manufacturing facility located in Andhra Pradesh.

The teasers of the new scooter have already started rolling on the internet. Vida's electric scooter won't be a low-speed offering. This means that the electric scooter would be able to hit speeds in excess of 25 kmph. In fact, the electric scooter is expected to be aimed at commuters. So, Vida would be competing against Ather 450X, Ola S1 Pro, Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube.

