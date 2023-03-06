HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Hero Motocorp Partners With Zero Motorcycles For Premium Electric Motorcycles

Hero MotoCorp partners with Zero Motorcycles for premium electric motorcycles

Hero MotoCorp on Monday announced its partnership with US-based premium electric motorcycle and powertrain manufacturer Zero Motorcycles to collaborate on premium electric motorcycles. The partnership comes at a time when the homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer is aiming big at electric motorcycles and premium products as well. Hero MotoCorp's ambition for the premium segment is nothing new, and with the advent of electric vehicles, the company is eyeing the electric premium motorcycle category.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Mar 2023, 10:10 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Hero MotoCorp's collaboration with Zero Motorcycles indicates the US company could manufacture its products locally in India. (Representational image)
Hero MotoCorp's collaboration with Zero Motorcycles indicates the US company could manufacture its products locally in India. (Representational image)
Hero MotoCorp's collaboration with Zero Motorcycles indicates the US company could manufacture its products locally in India. (Representational image)
Hero MotoCorp's collaboration with Zero Motorcycles indicates the US company could manufacture its products locally in India. (Representational image)

The official statement from Hero MotoCorp claims that this collaboration will combine the expertise of Zero in developing powertrains and electric motorcycles with the scale of manufacturing, sourcing and marketing of the Indian company. This collaboration comes after Hero MotoCorp invested $60 million in Zero Motorcycles in September 2022. This collaboration indicates Hero could sell the Zero Motorcycles in India through its huge dealership network, and the US company could manufacture its products locally in India.

Also Read : What's it like to ride Joy Mihos electric scooter?

Speaking about this collaboration, Pawan Munjal, chairman and CEO of Hero MotoCorp's journey towards ushering in an era of sustainable clean mobility technology. “Our partnership with Zero Motorcycles is a significant milestone in our journey towards ushering in an era of sustainable clean technology in the mobility space. With Zero as our partner, we look forward to accelerate the transition of electric mobility in India and across our global markets," Munjal said.

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Hero Vida V1 (HT Auto photo)
Hero Vida V1
| Electric | Automatic
₹1.28 - 1.39 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Prevail Electric Elite (HT Auto photo)
Prevail Electric Elite
₹1.3 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Yamaha Nmax 155 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Yamaha Nmax 155
₹1.3 - 1.37 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Earth Energy Ev Evolve Z (HT Auto photo)
Earth Energy Ev Evolve Z
₹1.3 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda Vario 160 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Vario 160
156.9cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹1.3 Lakh *Expected Price
View Details
Husqvarna Motorcycles Vektorr Concept (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Husqvarna Motorcycles Vektorr Concept
 
₹1.3 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

Sam Paschel, CEO of Zero Motorcycles, said that both companies are committed to transforming the riding experience and bringing remarkable and innovative products to the world. “With these shared passions, we look forward to delivering exceptional value, performance and fun for our customers," he said.

However, despite the collaboration announcement, none of the two companies has revealed anything about their product strategy. Interestingly, Hero MotoCorp launched its first-ever electric scooter Vida V1 a few days ago, which came as a premium electric two-wheeler and marked the entrance of the homegrown brand into the electric vehicle segment.

First Published Date: 06 Mar 2023, 10:10 AM IST
TAGS: Hero MotoCorp Hero Vida V1 Zero Motorcycles electric vehicle electric motorcycle electric scooter electric mobility
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
43% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 738 Rs. 1,289
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city