Hero MotoCorp partners with Zero Motorcycles for premium electric motorcycles

Hero MotoCorp on Monday announced its partnership with US-based premium electric motorcycle and powertrain manufacturer Zero Motorcycles to collaborate on premium electric motorcycles. The partnership comes at a time when the homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer is aiming big at electric motorcycles and premium products as well. Hero MotoCorp's ambition for the premium segment is nothing new, and with the advent of electric vehicles, the company is eyeing the electric premium motorcycle category.

The official statement from Hero MotoCorp claims that this collaboration will combine the expertise of Zero in developing powertrains and electric motorcycles with the scale of manufacturing, sourcing and marketing of the Indian company. This collaboration comes after Hero MotoCorp invested $60 million in Zero Motorcycles in September 2022. This collaboration indicates Hero could sell the Zero Motorcycles in India through its huge dealership network, and the US company could manufacture its products locally in India.

Speaking about this collaboration, Pawan Munjal, chairman and CEO of Hero MotoCorp's journey towards ushering in an era of sustainable clean mobility technology. “Our partnership with Zero Motorcycles is a significant milestone in our journey towards ushering in an era of sustainable clean technology in the mobility space. With Zero as our partner, we look forward to accelerate the transition of electric mobility in India and across our global markets," Munjal said.

Sam Paschel, CEO of Zero Motorcycles, said that both companies are committed to transforming the riding experience and bringing remarkable and innovative products to the world. “With these shared passions, we look forward to delivering exceptional value, performance and fun for our customers," he said.

However, despite the collaboration announcement, none of the two companies has revealed anything about their product strategy. Interestingly, Hero MotoCorp launched its first-ever electric scooter Vida V1 a few days ago, which came as a premium electric two-wheeler and marked the entrance of the homegrown brand into the electric vehicle segment.

