What's it like to ride Joy Mihos electric scooter?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 05, 2023

 Mihos is the new flagship electric scooter for Joy e-bike

 It has a retro design with modern elements. The seat is finished in black with white stitching

 HT Auto got to ride the electric scooter on a small go-kart track

The suspension setup on the scooter felt a bit on the stiffer side

The 1500W motor of the bike can deliver a torque output of 95 Nm

 The power comes in a very linear manner so don't expect it to deliver an exhilarating performance

Braking duties on the Mihos are done by a disc in the front as well as at the rear

The battery pack on the Joy Mihos measures 2.5 kWh

It takes more than 5 hours to fully charge the battery pack 
The scooter can deliver a riding range of 100 kilometres
