What's it like to ride Joy Mihos electric scooter?

Mihos is the new flagship electric scooter for Joy e-bike
It has a retro design with modern elements. The seat is finished in black with white stitching
HT Auto got to ride the electric scooter on a small go-kart track
The suspension setup on the scooter felt a bit on the stiffer side
The 1500W motor of the bike can deliver a torque output of 95 Nm
The power comes in a very linear manner so don't expect it to deliver an exhilarating performance
Braking duties on the Mihos are done by a disc in the front as well as at the rear
The battery pack on the Joy Mihos measures 2.5 kWh
It takes more than 5 hours to fully charge the battery pack