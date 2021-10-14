Saved Articles

Okinawa Dual vs Tunwal Elektrika 60

In 2024 Okinawa Dual or Tunwal Elektrika 60 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving

Dual
Okinawa Dual
48 V, 55 Ah
₹58,992*
*Ex-showroom price
Elektrika 60
Tunwal Elektrika 60
Elektrika 60 LI
₹65,040*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Battery Warranty
3 year-
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDCBLDC
Motor Warranty
3 Years or 30000 km-
Range (Normal Mode)
60 km/charge-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
120 -130 Km/Charge-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
58,99275,373
Ex-Showroom Price
58,99265,040
RTO
04,553
Insurance
05,780
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2671,620

