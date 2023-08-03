HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Suzuki Access 125 Gets A New Dual Tone Colour Option. Check It Out

Suzuki Access 125 gets a new dual-tone colour option. Check it out

Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched a new dual-tone colour option for the Access 125. It is called Pearl Shining Beige / Pearl Mirage White colour and it will be offered in Special Edition as well as Ride Connect Edition variants from 4th August 2023. The new variant will be priced at 85,300 and 90,000 respectively. Both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Aug 2023, 13:24 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Suzuki Access 125 in the new dual-tone colour scheme.
Suzuki Access 125 in the new dual-tone colour scheme.

Suzuki has not made any other changes to Access 125. It will continue to come with an air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 8.58 bhp at 6,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 10 Nm at 5,500 rpm. It drives the rear wheel through a CVT transmission.

Braking duties are done by a disc or a drum brake in the front and a drum brake at the rear. The scooter comes with CBS or Combi-braking system. Suspension duties are performed by telescopic units in the front and swing arm mounted monoshock.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Suzuki Access 125 (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki Access 125
₹ 67,503 - 87,696**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Gt Force Drive Pro (HT Auto photo)
Gt Force Drive Pro
₹ 67,801 - 90,530**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon
₹ 68,077 - 90,989**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Techo Electra Emerge (HT Auto photo)
Techo Electra Emerge
₹ 68,106 - 74,047**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hero Super Splendor (HT Auto photo)
Hero Super Splendor
₹ 68,900 - 80,500**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Gt Force One Plus (HT Auto photo)
Gt Force One Plus
₹ 68,982 - 86,970**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The Ride Connect Edition comes with a Bluetooth-enabled digital console that can connect to the rider’s smartphone to provide features such as turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call, SMS and WhatsApp Alert display, missed call and unread SMS alert, speed exceeding warning, phone battery level display and estimated time of arrival.

The current price of the Suzuki Access 125 starts at 79,899 and goes up to 90,000. All prices are ex-showroom. The main rivals to the Access 125 are Hero Maestro Edge 125, TVS Jupiter 125, Honda Activa 125 and Yamaha Fascino 125.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Devashish Handa, Executive Vice President, Sales, Marketing and After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “Production of 5 Million Suzuki Access is a very significant occasion for us. Suzuki Access 125 has been one of the most popular Scooter Brands in India and on this occasion, we bring for our customers refreshing new colour on our flagship product. We understand the needs of our buyers and this colour has been launched after getting a lot of positive feedback for our ‘Solid Ice Green / Pearl Mirage White’ colour variant."

First Published Date: 03 Aug 2023, 13:24 PM IST
TAGS: Jupiter 125 Access 125 Maestro Edge 125 Suzuki Motorcycle India Suzuki Access 125

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 449 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 347 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
66% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 307 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
VRPRIME Anti Fog Film For Car Mirror | Car Accessories Stickers | Water Repellent for Side Mirror Anti Rain Guard | Car Latest Exterior Interior Accessories | Suitable for All Car Mirror (4)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.