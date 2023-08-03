Suzuki Access 125 gets a new dual-tone colour option. Check it out

Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched a new dual-tone colour option for the Access 125. It is called Pearl Shining Beige / Pearl Mirage White colour and it will be offered in Special Edition as well as Ride Connect Edition variants from 4th August 2023. The new variant will be priced at ₹85,300 and ₹90,000 respectively. Both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Suzuki has not made any other changes to Access 125. It will continue to come with an air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 8.58 bhp at 6,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 10 Nm at 5,500 rpm. It drives the rear wheel through a CVT transmission.

Braking duties are done by a disc or a drum brake in the front and a drum brake at the rear. The scooter comes with CBS or Combi-braking system. Suspension duties are performed by telescopic units in the front and swing arm mounted monoshock.

The Ride Connect Edition comes with a Bluetooth-enabled digital console that can connect to the rider’s smartphone to provide features such as turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call, SMS and WhatsApp Alert display, missed call and unread SMS alert, speed exceeding warning, phone battery level display and estimated time of arrival.

The current price of the Suzuki Access 125 starts at ₹79,899 and goes up to ₹90,000. All prices are ex-showroom. The main rivals to the Access 125 are Hero Maestro Edge 125, TVS Jupiter 125, Honda Activa 125 and Yamaha Fascino 125.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Devashish Handa, Executive Vice President, Sales, Marketing and After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “Production of 5 Million Suzuki Access is a very significant occasion for us. Suzuki Access 125 has been one of the most popular Scooter Brands in India and on this occasion, we bring for our customers refreshing new colour on our flagship product. We understand the needs of our buyers and this colour has been launched after getting a lot of positive feedback for our ‘Solid Ice Green / Pearl Mirage White’ colour variant."

