Okinawa Dual on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 80,000.
Okinawa Dual dealers and showrooms in Bangalore for best offers.
Okinawa Dual on road price breakup in Bangalore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Okinawa Dual is mainly compared to Tunwal Elektrika 60 which starts at Rs. 0.65 Lakhs in Bangalore and Techo Electra Saathi starting at Rs. 57,697 in Bangalore.
Variants On-Road Price Okinawa Dual 48 V, 55 Ah ₹ 80,000
