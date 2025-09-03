TVS Ntorq 150 to Suzuki e Access: 5 upcoming bikes and scooters in September 2025

The festive season is critical for two-wheeler makers in India, and September 2025 is shaping up to be busy. From performance scooters and electrics to an affordable Harley-Davidson and KTM’s newest faired motorcycle, here are the launches lined up.

1 TVS Ntorq 150 Alert Me When Launched View More Details TVS will introduce a bigger-capacity Ntorq 150 on September 4. Expected to slot above the 125 cc model, the new version will rival Yamaha’s Aerox 155 and Aprilia’s SR 175. It reflects how scooter buyers are being targeted with performance-led options, a space earlier dominated by motorcycles.

2 Suzuki e-Access Alert Me When Launched View More Details Suzuki’s first EV for India, the e-Access, is set for launch this month. With a claimed range of about 95 km from a 3 kWh battery, it will enter a market already contested by Ola, Ather and TVS. The bigger question is pricing, Suzuki will need to balance competitiveness against its existing ICE Access range.

3 VLF Mobster Engine 180 cc Alert Me When Launched View More Details Italian brand Motohaus will bring the VLF Mobster on September 25. Offered in 125 cc and 180 cc variants, it targets a small premium buyer base. With limited demand for imported scooters, the Mobster will test whether there is appetite for niche products at a ₹1.4–1.7 lakh price band.

4 New Hero Harley-Davidson 440 Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson will roll out another 440 cc motorcycle this month. Based on the X440 platform but positioned higher, the new model reflects Hero’s attempt to use the Harley brand for stronger play in the premium segment. Its success will hinge on whether customers see enough differentiation from the existing X440.

5 KTM RC 160 After launching the Duke 160, KTM India is expected to launch the fully-faired RC 160 for the domestic market. Styled after the RC 200 and RC 390, the RC 160 will take on the Yamaha R15 V4. It uses the same 160 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine from the Duke 160, with the focus on styling and sporty positioning to draw younger riders.

