TVS Ntorq 150 Specifications

TVS Ntorq 150 starting price is Rs. 1,09,400 in India. TVS Ntorq 150 is available in 2 variant and Powered by a 149.7 cc engine. TVS Ntorq 150 mileage is 40 kmpl.
1.09 - 1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
TVS Ntorq 150 Specs

TVS Ntorq 150 comes with 149.7 cc engine. It comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Ntorq 150 starts at Rs. 1.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, TVS Ntorq 150 sits in the ...

TVS Ntorq 150 Specifications and Features

TFT
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
5.8 L
Length
1861 mm
Ground Clearance
155 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm
Additional Storage
22 L
Kerb Weight
115 kg
Height
1120 mm
Saddle Height
770 mm
Width
740 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-12,Rear :-100/80-12
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
104 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
13.2 PS @ 7000 rpm
Max Torque
14.2 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Displacement
149.7 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
3V, Single Cylinder, O3C Tech
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
3
Gear Box
CVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Coil Spring With Hydraulic Dampers
Front Suspension
Telescopic Suspension With Hydraulic Dampers

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Street, Race
Speedometer
High Resolution TFT
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
22 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Smartwatch Integration, Alexa Integration, TVS Igo Assist
Pass Switch
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Projector Headlights
Yes

Stylish New Avatar
I have experienced it, and it was really good. This time, they have worked especially on the engine, which feels much more refined. The sound of the vehicle also gives a sporty feel.
By: Monu singh (Sept 23, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

TVS Ntorq 150 Variants & Price List

TVS Ntorq 150 price starts at ₹ 1.09 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.18 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). TVS Ntorq 150 comes in 2 variants. TVS Ntorq 150's top variant is TFT

1.09 Lakhs*
149.7 cc
13.2 PS
1.18 Lakhs*
149.7 cc
13.2 PS
