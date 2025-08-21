TVS Ntorq 150 comes with 149.7 cc engine. It comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Ntorq 150 starts at Rs. 1.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, TVS Ntorq 150 sits in the Scooters segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
|1 & above
0
|2 & above
0
|3 & above
0
|4 & above
0
|5 rating
1
TVS Ntorq 150 price starts at ₹ 1.09 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.18 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). TVS Ntorq 150 comes in 2 variants. TVS Ntorq 150's top variant is TFT
₹1.09 Lakhs*
149.7 cc
13.2 PS
₹1.18 Lakhs*
149.7 cc
13.2 PS
Popular TVS Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
Latest Bikes in India 2026
Popular Bikes in India 2026
Upcoming Bikes in India 2026