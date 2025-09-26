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Mobster 135
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VLF
Mobster 135 Crimson Override Colour
₹1.3 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Mobster 135 Crimson Override Colour
Crimson override
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Mobster 135
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VLF Mobster 135 Images
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Mobster 135 Images
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VLF Mobster 135 Walkaround - India’s sportiest 125 cc scooter
Sept 26, 2025
VLF Mobster 135 exhaust check
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