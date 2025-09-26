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VLF Mobster 135 Crimson Override Colour

₹1.3 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹2636
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
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Mobster 135 Crimson Override Colour

Crimson Override
Ash Circuit
Neon Venom
Ghostlight
Crimson override

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VLF Mobster 135 Images

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VLF Mobster 135 Videos

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VLF Mobster 135 Walkaround - India’s sportiest 125 cc scooter
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VLF Mobster 135 Walkaround - India’s sportiest 125 cc scooter

VLF Mobster 135 exhaust check
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VLF Mobster 135 exhaust check

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