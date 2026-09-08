TVS NTorq 150 TFT long-term review: 3rd month is a hard goodbye

This is it. Our long-term stint with the TVS NTorq 150 TFT has come to an end, and I am definitely going to miss having it around. The odometer now reads 5,890.7 km, up from 5,431.4 km at the end of the second month. That means I managed to put another 459.3 km on it in the final month. The ODO began at 4,854.7 km when it joined our fleet. Over these three months, the NTorq 150 effortlessly went from being another vehicle I had to test to something that became part of my daily routine, save for the rainy days.

Also Read : TVS NTorq 150: 1 month in, and it's pulling me away from cars

Ease of riding

One of the things I will miss most is just how easy the NTorq 150 is to ride around town. Getting through traffic, finding gaps and moving around slower vehicles feels almost effortless. The 12-inch wheels make it easy to position on the road, while the quick acceleration adds another layer of fun.

It was amusing to find myself occasionally leaving some mid-sized motorcycles behind when the traffic lights turned green. That instant acceleration never really gets boring, and it made even routine commutes entertaining.

Three months on, the TVS NTorq 150 became the scooter I instinctively reached for on most daily trips.

Still going strong

Mechanically, the NTorq 150 has continued to soldier on without giving me any major problems. Even after three months of being ridden around Delhi, including the occasional enthusiastic use of the throttle and encounters with less-than-perfect roads, it has remained dependable.

There was one small issue right before the scooter had to be returned. The side mirror came loose again, just a day before the final handover. It is hardly a major fault, but it is worth mentioning given that this had happened before as well. Apart from that, there are no real complaints to report. The scooter simply got on with the job.

Also Read : TVS NTorq 150 long-term review (2nd month update): Why it has become my default ride

Made the car feel unnecessary

What surprised me most was how much the NTorq 150 changed what I wanted from a daily vehicle. Its mileage, ease of use and quick acceleration often made me forget about taking the SUV or even getting on a sportier motorcycle. I wouldn't say I didn't entirely miss the comfort of a plush seat with conditioned air blowing on my face. However, for most trips around town, the NTorq simply made more sense. It was similar to sort of pressing the skip ads button on traffic. And for someone who strictly thinks of their as being money, I was happy as I experienced savings galore.

That also helped justify its price. It is not as affordable as a conventional 125cc scooter, but it is not as expensive as a 160cc either. What you get is a scooter with performance that feels closer to the latter, while retaining the practicality and ease of a commuter scooter. Over time, the combination of fuel savings, usability and performance makes the premium seem worthwhile. You are not buying the cheapest scooter, but you do get plenty of value every time you ride it.

More of a sidekick than just a vehicle in your garage.

What stood out most during this long-term test was how quickly the NTorq 150 stopped feeling like a machine I was evaluating. It became more like a sidekick. I knew how easily it could squeeze through traffic, how quickly it would pull away from a junction and how little effort it took to get somewhere across the city. I knew I could leave the SUV at home on most days, save money, and still enjoy the ride.

The long-term test has now come to a close, and I find myself wishing it had lasted a little longer. It was supposed to be just a scooter I rode for three months. Instead, it became my default companion for those three months. And that is exactly why I am going to miss it.

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