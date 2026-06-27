TVS NTorq 150: 1 month in, and it's pulling me away from cars

Being an enthusiast isn’t easy in a busy metropolitan like Delhi. You’ve got to secure good parking for your vehicle, find good fuel pumps that won’t scam you, drive around defensively and whatnot. And me being strictly a car guy since my childhood, didn’t help either. Good parking spots where people don’t hit your parked car are like finding a needle in a haystack.

All of my car problems held me in a chokehold until last month, when the TVS NTorq arrived at the HT Auto long-term fleet and boy, was I hooked onto it. And the good part, I have it with me for a good two more months! Here’s what spending the first month with the NTorq 150 felt like:

Honestly, it looks small, but it made me think twice about my decision to buy a motorcycle.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes TVS iQube ₹1.15 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹1,600/ month Check Eligibility TVS Ntorq 150 ₹1.09 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹1,500/ month Check Eligibility Bajaj Chetak ₹96,504 EMI starting at just ₹1,300/ month Check Eligibility Ather Energy 450S ₹84,341 EMI starting at just ₹1,200/ month Check Eligibility Aprilia SR 160 ₹1.21 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹1,600/ month Check Eligibility Aprilia SXR 125 ₹1.33 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹1,800/ month Check Eligibility

Freedom from daily hassles

The first thing that stood out during the initial month was the simplicity of using a scooter in daily life. Taking out a car for short errands in Delhi often feels unnecessary. There is the hassle of parking, squeezing through traffic and the general effort that comes with using a larger vehicle for smaller tasks.

The NTorq changed that quickly. During the first month, I covered a total of 562.1 km and spent over 12 hours riding it, according to the scooter’s ride statistics. It was used through different conditions, including Delhi's intense summer heat, heavy traffic and sudden rains accompanied by strong winds.

The NTorq 150 gets 12-inch wheels, which are a boon in cutting through traffic.

Quick and easy in city traffic

One of the strongest aspects of the scooter has been its agility. Delhi traffic rarely stays predictable and often requires sudden lane changes or quick reactions to avoid obstacles.

The NTorq feels light and changes direction quickly, which makes it easy to use in crowded city conditions. It responds fast to rider inputs and never feels cumbersome while filtering through traffic. In emergency situations, too, the scooter reacts quickly enough to inspire confidence.

Performance keeps things entertaining

Beyond convenience, the performance is what gives the scooter its character. Riding solo, it comfortably cruises around 80 kmph without feeling strained and can keep pace with some larger motorcycles during regular city riding.

TVS has also included Race and Street riding modes. While they do not dramatically alter the scooter’s personality, they add some variety and make the experience feel more engaging.

The TVS NTorq 150 gets a TFT display trim, which shows which mode you're currently in.

The instrument cluster also showed the fastest 0-60 kmph time of 4.1 seconds during the first month. I still have not figured out how to properly use the lap timer function yet, but it is one of those features that simply feels fun to have.

Safety systems proved useful

The rainy conditions during the month also provided a chance to test the electronic safety systems. The scooter has enough performance for wheel slip to become a possibility, especially on slippery surfaces.

The traction control system and ABS added some confidence while riding in poor conditions. ABS worked as expected during braking, while traction control stepped in when needed. Personally, I feel the traction control could intervene a little earlier and more aggressively, but its presence is still reassuring.

One of the most useful safety features of the TVS NTorq 150 is the projector lens headlamp, which illuminates the road very well.

Small issues along the way

No long-term experience is complete without a few observations, and the NTorq had a couple during the first month.

One of the side mirrors became loose after around three weeks and needed tightening from a local mechanic. The front brake also initially felt like it lacked bite when the scooter arrived, although this improved with use. It could have been caused by some polishing residue reaching the brake rotor during preparation.

At the end of the first month, the scooter also went to the service station for a quick rear brake tune-up after the brake started feeling slightly loose.

The boot space is ample, but not enough for a full or even half-face helmet.

Everyday usability

The sporty nature of the NTorq does not come at the cost of practicality. The underseat storage space is fairly generous and useful for daily requirements, although it cannot fit a full-face helmet. The front-mounted bottle holder also turned out to be more useful than expected during regular commutes.

The exhaust note is another thing I gradually started appreciating. It sounds sporty enough to make you realise this is not just another commuter scooter.

First month verdict

Fuel efficiency during the first month ranged between 37.3 kmpl and 42 kmpl across different runs and riding conditions. For a 150 cc scooter with this level of performance, these are genuinely good numbers rather than just acceptable ones.

One month in, the NTorq has already started changing my daily routine. I did not expect a scooter to make me choose it over my car this frequently, but that is exactly what has happened. It has been quick, easy to live with and entertaining enough to make daily rides feel less like a chore.

First Published Date: