TVS NTorq 150 long-term review (2nd month update): Why it has become my default ride

We have come to the end of the second month with the TVS NTorq 150 in our long-term fleet, and it has been interesting to see how the scooter fares in everyday use beyond the usual first-impression excitement. July brought heavy rain, darker commutes and a fresh set of real-world challenges for our flashy neon-coloured scooter. Here is what we found after another month of living with the TVS NTorq 150.

After returning from the service centre, the scooter’s rear brake was readjusted, and it was ready to take on another month of testing. July, however, turned out to be the perfect month to find out whether the NTorq 150 could handle the kind of weather that makes me stick to my car.

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The scooter stayed the default

The surprising part was that the scooter remained my default choice for most commutes. I only switched back to my SUV when the rains became really heavy, and I could not afford to reach my destination soaked. For everything else, including light and moderate rain, the NTorq 150 proved far more usable than I expected.

The NTorq 150 is a breeze to park as well when compared to an SUV.

Wet roads do require a slightly different approach. The acceleration feels more eager than a 125cc scooter, so smoother throttle inputs become important on slippery surfaces. That said, the traction control (TC) system adds a layer of reassurance as it cuts throttle the moment slip is detected. The TC even intervenes briefly if you take on a speed breaker a little too enthusiastically, leaving you without power on the exit.

Night rides feel safer

Night riding has been another highlight. The TVS NTorq 150’s 4-lens projector headlamp setup makes late-evening runs feel far less stressful than on most other two-wheelers. Two of the projectors are dedicated to low beam and two to high beam, and the low beam in particular is excellent. It is strong, wide and throws the light far enough to be genuinely useful. The high beam is also well focused and does a good job overall, although it could have been a little stronger. Still, compared with most scooters, this is easily among the better setups, and I am really just nitpicking here.

The indicators, however, are small, and that is something worth noting in daily use. They do the job, but they do not stand out visually as much as the rest of the scooter’s lighting package.

Also Read : TVS NTorq 150: 1 month in, and it's pulling me away from cars

Still quick, still comfortable enough

We have managed to clock about 576.7 kms this month, taking our total test distance to 1138.8 kms. Through this period, the scooter has held up well despite my occasional habit of riding it hard, opening the throttle fully and then immediately being reminded that Delhi roads can turn hostile without warning. The front suspension takes this in stride and is comfortable enough to absorb most impacts. The rear suspension, however, can sometimes send the sharper hits straight to the lower back once it has had enough.

Stands out among the crowds.

The 12-inch wheels continue to be one of the scooter’s biggest strengths. They make the NTorq 150 feel nimble in traffic, allowing it to thread through gaps with ease. They also help the scooter stay quick on its feet when the road opens up, while still offering enough agility to dodge potholes at city speeds. On wet roads, the tyres hold up reasonably well, and the ABS helps prevent the front wheel from locking up. Even so, grip is not limitless, so caution is still needed on slick surfaces.

A practical trick with the riding modes

One feature I ended up using more than expected was the riding mode selection, not so much for the modes themselves. Other than changing the power outputs, the auto start/stop is also turned off in Race mode and comes back on in Street mode. Oddly enough, I found myself switching between the modes primarily to control the start-stop system rather than to change the scooter’s performance character.

Real fuel savings in daily use

Fuel efficiency has also been a pleasant surprise. By switching from a mid-range SUV to the TVS NTorq 150 for daily commuting, the scooter has helped me save about ₹3,500 to ₹4,000 per month in fuel costs. The lower end of that range came when I rode the scooter a little harder, which is a fair reminder that the right wrist still makes a difference.

Having a two-wheeler also saved a big chunk of CO2 which I would’ve otherwise expelled commuting along in my SUV.

Boot space continues to be useful too. It is not just convenient for carrying daily items, but also for keeping things protected from water splashes during the monsoon. That makes it genuinely practical for everyday use, especially in a city where sudden rain is never far away.

The only feature I still have not been able to use properly is the USB charger. The main reason is its awkward placement, which makes it easy to forget until an emergency comes up. It is there, but not exactly in the most convenient spot for regular use.

Why this scooter now feels like the obvious choice

Overall, the second month has changed the way I think about this scooter. The TVS NTorq 150 is no longer just a long-term test vehicle; it has become the option I instinctively reach for. It is quick, easy to live with, surprisingly capable in poor weather and practical enough to save a meaningful amount of money every month. That, more than any specification sheet, is probably the biggest compliment I can give it after two months of ownership-like use. Stay tuned for our third and final part of this review coming up next month.

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