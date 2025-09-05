TVS Ntorq 150 test track review: Bigger, bolder and better

so It has been 8 years since TVS launched the Ntorq 125 in the Indian market, and it has proven to be a big success for the homegrown manufacturer. When it was first introduced, it sold one lakh units in just 6 months, in 2022, the scooter crossed 1 million units, and till now, over 2 million units have been sold. So, the sporty scooter segment is growing rapidly and at a much higher pace than we would have ever thought. In fact, the Ntorq 125 was one of the first sporty scooters in the Indian market back when it was first launched, and since then, the competition has just increased.

Now, as the competition increases, TVS decided to up their game and enter a new segment, the 150 cc segment. This is where the Ntorq 150 slots in, and I would say it has already shaken up the segment. We were called to TVS’s test track at their factory in Hosur, where we got to take the Ntorq 150 for a short spin, and in one word, we came back quite impressed. Here are our first impressions of the TVS Ntorq 150.

TVS Ntorq 150 builds on the sporty design of the Ntorq 125 but has much higher road presence and beefiness.

TVS Ntorq 150: Will turn heads

Most people love the design of the Ntorq 125, so TVS decided to visit the drawing board for the Ntorq 150. Where the 125 version took inspiration from the Graphite concept, this time TVS ensured that most of the lines and elements are visible in the Ntorq 150. This means that the Ntorq 150 is loud, it demands attention on the road, and will ensure that it turns heads out on the roads.

Up-front, there is a diamond-head shaped apron which integrates the sleek LED Daytime Running Lamps that double up as turn indicators as well. There are four LED projectors that serve as the low beam and the high beam. There is a possibility that at first glance, you won't even notice them. But what you will notice are the winglets, yes, this 150 cc scooter has winglets. TVS says that the job of these two winglets is to provide stability and keep the airflow tidy. As you move behind, you would notice that the way handlebar is designed gives a very sporty look to the scooter, especially with the instrument cluster that takes the centre stage. At the rear, there is a T-shaped taillight and a stubby muffler.

TVS is using all-LED lighting for the Ntorq 150. The higher variant also gets a panic brake alert system.

2025 TVS Ntorq 150: How is the handling and the brakes?

TVS Ntorq 150 shares its chassis and underpinnings with the Ntorq 125. However, the chassis has been beefed up, and the spring rates have been changed. The wheels are still 12-inch units. TVS says this was a choice because they did not want to decrease the manoeuvrability of the scooter. Speaking of flickability, the Ntorq 150 feels light on its feet; it changes directions quickly, holds its line through the corner, and even feels stable at high speeds.

Braking duties on the Ntorq 150 are being performed by a disc in the front and a drum at the rear. It comes with a single-channel anti-lock braking system as standard. The ABS has been calibrated well, and it does not feel intrusive. The front brake provides good feedback, the bite is strong, and it makes the scooter come to a halt without much of drama. Unfortunately, I cannot say the same for the rear brake. It lacks the bite and the stopping power. Moreover, if pressed a bit harder, then it would also lock up the rear wheel.

The TFT cluster on the higher variants is very smooth, changes graphics with the ride modes and also has switchgear derived from the Apache RTR 310.

2025 TVS Ntorq 150: What are the features on offer?

Being a TVS, the Ntorq 150 comes packed with features. The higher variant comes with a full TFT screen that gets switchgear from the Apache RTR 310; the screen is bright, smooth, and responsive. There is also telematics that enables features such as Alexa, smartwatch connectivity, crash alerts, incognito mode, vehicle live tracking, and OTA updates. On the lower variant, the customers will get a hybrid TFT with an LCD screen. TVS has also equipped the scooter with traction control, but we were not able to trigger.

There is a side stand indicator with a cut off, parking brake, LED lighting, a USB port to charge mobile devices, and an all-in-one lock. TVS should have integrated a system where the engine would cut off in an incident where the scooter falls.

There is small cubby space and an all-in-one key slot. The USB port is placed under the seat which I think should have been placed along with the cubby space in the apron.

2025 TVS Ntorq 150: How is the performance?

Powering the Ntorq 150 is a 149.7 cc, single-cylinder air-cooled engine that produces around 13 bhp and 14.4 Nm of peak torque. It has a claimed top speed of 104 kmph and a 0-60 kmph acceleration time of 6.3 seconds. Yes, we all thought that it would be a liquid-cooled unit, but TVS is using the same block from the 125 cc scooter, but with heavily revised internals along with a bigger bore and stroke. The exhaust is different and it sounds throaty.

There are a few vibrations when the engine is idling, but they all go away as soon as you start moving. TVS wanted a very flat power curve. And that is indeed true, the power comes in a very linear fashion. Twist open the throttle, and the scooter picks up speed. Till 80 kmph, the acceleration is quite quick and it can also overtake easily.

The Ntorq 150 sounds good; the engine is vibration-free and has very linear power delivery.

There are two riding modes on offer - Street and Race. In the Street mode, the ISS is enabled, so it turns off the engine when the scooter comes to a halt. This helps in saving some fuel. In the Race mode, the ISS is turned off and the iGO assist is enabled, which we first saw on the Jupiter 110. It provides a small boost under heavy acceleration or while overtaking. It shows how much the battery is charged on the screen, and when it is ready, the rider needs to leave the throttle and twist it again to confirm that he or she wants to use the assist. There is a slight difference between the two riding modes in terms of how quickly the scooter accelerates. In the Race mode, it feels a tad bit responsive and eager. What is truly impressive is that even at 100 kmph, there was just a very mild buzz.

2025 TVS Ntorq 150: How is the comfort?

There is a decent amount of storage under the seat. Unfortunately, this is also where the USB port sits.

The floor board is not the largest, but there is a decent amount of room for the rider to move the handlebar. The riding triangle is not very sporty, so it is comfortable. If two large people are sitting, then there might be some shortage of space. Otherwise, it should be fine. Because we rode on a test track, we cannot completely understand how the suspension performs. But it managed to cover up the undulations of the track easily.

2025 TVS Ntorq 150: Should you buy one?

Well, when we all heard about a bigger Ntorq coming to the market, we were all excited. On paper, it might not look like the most exciting option in terms of performance. However, once you take a look at the pricing, the Ntorq 150 is hard to ignore. The price difference between the top-end Ntorq 125 and the base variant of the Ntorq 150 is of just ₹7,000. At a starting price of ₹1.15 lakh ex-showroom, the Ntorq 150 is the most affordable 150 cc scooter in the segment that comes loaded with plenty of features, safety equipment and a stylish design. Just like the Ntorq 125 is a success, the Ntorq 150 has the full potential to be the next game changer for TVS.

