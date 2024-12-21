New TVS Jupiter 110 road test review: Should you get it over the Honda Activa?

Family scooters have become an essential mode of transportation for many households, offering a convenient, affordable, and practical solution for daily commutes. With their spacious seats, ample legroom, and generous storage capacity, family scooters provide a comfortable and hassle-free riding experience. Requirements from a family scooter are fuel efficiency, low maintenance costs, and ease of ride.

One of the most popular scooters in the Indian market is the TVS Jupiter. In fact, it is the only scooter that has been able to take some market share of the Honda Activa. First introduced back in 2013 and in 2024, it finally got an all-new generation. With the new generation, the Jupiter 110 has not only cosmetic upgrades but mechanical upgrades and feature additions as well. We got the opportunity to test the scooter out and here is what we think about it.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars TVS Jupiter 110 113.3 cc 113.3 cc 52.8 kmpl 52.8 kmpl ₹ 73,700 - 87,250 Compare View Offers TVS Jupiter 125 124.8 cc 124.8 cc 57.27 kmpl 57.27 kmpl ₹ 79,299 - 90,480 Compare View Offers TVS XL100 99.7 cc 99.7 cc 80 kmpl 80 kmpl ₹ 44,999 - 60,615 Compare View Offers UPCOMING TVS Fiero 125 125 cc 125 cc 67.0 kmpl 67.0 kmpl ₹80,000 Alert Me When Launched TVS NTORQ 125 124.8 cc 124.8 cc 47 kmpl 47 kmpl ₹ 86,841 - 1.05 Lakhs Compare View Offers TVS Ronin 225.9 cc 225.9 cc 42.95 kmpl 42.95 kmpl ₹ 1.35 - 1.73 Lakhs Compare View Offers

2024 TVS Jupiter 110: Design

The new Jupiter looks quite modern and comes with a design that is a bit inspired by the iQube.

The new Jupiter is one handsome-looking scooter. It looks modern with the LED lighting elements along with a lightbar in the front with turn indicators integrated into them. There is an LED headlamp that offers a decent amount of illumination during the nighttime. There are sharp lines on the sides on the sides and the lightbar design is replicated in the form of the brake light. The rear tail lamp is surrounded by gloss black plastic. TVS did say that the gloss black area would not get scratched easily. The quality levels of the scooter are also pretty nice.

(Read more: MotoSoul 2024: TVS unveils new 300 cc engine with 35 bhp. Check details)

2024 TVS Jupiter 110: Quite practical

The underneath storage of the TVS Jupiter is quite big and can store decent amount of stuff.

The Jupiter 110 is quite practical with nice space for the legs, there is a cubby space and a huge under-seat storage. There is a hook to hang stuff and the fuel lid is also placed on the apron so the rider does not need to get off the scooter. Moreover, there is also an all-in-one lock that works for the ignition, fuel, handle and underseat storage.

2024 TVS Jupiter 110: Features

The new instrument cluster supports Bluetooth connectivity and SmartXonnect.

The previous-gen Jupiter was already quite feature loaded and the new one is the same. It comes with follow-me home headlamp, emergency brake warning, auto cancelling turn indicators, side stand indicator, hazard lamps and a parking brake. There is also a digital instrument cluster that supports Bluetooth connectivity via SmartXonnect. It can show navigation and there is voice assist, call and SMS alerts, distance to empty and average fuel economy on offer as well. The SmartXonnect application worked just twice for us and then it stopped connecting to the scooter for some reason.

2024 TVS Jupiter 110: iGO Assist

The lightbar at the rear gets emergency stop signal functionality.

TVS Motor Company has introduced its iGO Assist technology alongside the new Jupiter. This feature aids the engine while getting off the line and under hard acceleration. The instrument cluster displays "Assist ready" and "Assist On." After the assist feature has been utilized, it requires a two-minute recharge period before it becomes available again. Once recharged, the rider must close the throttle and then twist it again to activate the assist.

Additionally, the scooter is equipped with an auto start/stop function. When the engine is idling, it automatically shuts off, and to restart it, the rider must engage the brake and twist the throttle. This makes it a bit cumbersome and the process can be streamlined, as some other scooters allow for a simpler restart without the need to press the brake.

The USB port can be used to charge mobile devices. There is also a cubby space to store small stuff.

2024 TVS Jupiter 110: Fuel efficiency

Throughout our testing period, the 2024 TVS Jupiter 110 returned a fuel economy of just under 50 kmpl.

2024 TVS Jupiter 110: Handling and ride quality

The new Jupiter shares its chassis with the Jupiter 125 so the weight has been decreased by 5 kg. The fuel tank and the engine are placed lower down which has helped in lowering the centre of gravity. The scooter feels light and quite nimble to ride around town. It feels stable at 60 kmph.

(Read more: TVS Apache RTX 300 spotted ahead of launch, could launch in 2025)

2024 TVS Jupiter 110: Verdict

The Jupiter 110 is still one of the best scooters that one can buy in the Indian market. It is quite easy to ride, reliable and practical as well. TVS has simply enhanced those aspects with the latest generation, making it even better. The appearance is the cherry on top. If you're looking for a family scooter that you can use every day. We strongly advise you to look at the new Jupiter 110.

First Published Date: