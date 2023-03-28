Which is the top variant of Stella Automobili Buzz? Stella Automobili Buzz comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Stella Automobili Buzz? The Stella Automobili Buzz is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 90 km, it has a charging time of 5-6 Hrs and a battery capacity of 2.16 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Stella Automobili Buzz have, and what is the price range? The Stella Automobili Buzz offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Stella Automobili Buzz? The Stella Automobili Buzz is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 2.16 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 90 km on a single charge.