|Battery Capacity
|2.16 kWh
|Max Speed
|55 kmph
|Range
|90 km
|Charging time
|5-6 Hrs.
Stella Automobili Buzz price starts at ₹ 95,000 and goes up to ₹ 95,000 (Ex-showroom). Stella Automobili Buzz comes in 1 variants. Stella Automobili Buzz's top variant is STD.
₹95,000*
55 Kmph
90 Km
|Body Type
|Electric Bikes,Scooter
|Battery Capacity
|2.16 kWh
|Charging Point
|5-6 Hrs.
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|90 km
|Charging Time
|5-6 Hrs.
|Model Name
Stella Automobili Buzz
|GT Force One Plus Pro
|Ampere Nexus
|Vida V1
|PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro
|Ola Electric S1 X
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹95,000 Onwards
₹76,555
₹1.1 - 1.2 Lakhs
₹97,800 - 1.26 Lakhs
₹99,999
₹89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
|Expert Ratings
-
-
-
4 out of 5
4 out of 5
-
|Battery Capacity
2.16 kWh
2.5 kWh
3 kWh
3.44-3.94 kWh
3 kWh
2-3 kWh
|Range
90 km
110 km
136 km
100-110 km
150 Km
95-151 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price