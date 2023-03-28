HT Auto
Stella Automobili Buzz Front Side View
1/1

Stella Automobili Buzz

Stella Automobili Buzz starting price is Rs. 95,000 in India. Stella Automobili Buzz is available in 1 variant and
95,000* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Stella Automobili Buzz Key Specs
Battery Capacity2.16 kWh
Max Speed55 kmph
Range90 km
Charging time5-6 Hrs.
About Stella Automobili Buzz

Latest Update

  • Volkswagen aims to produce 44,000 ID. Buzz EVs in 2023
  • Volkswagen receives over 10000 orders for ID. Buzz electric van, nearly sold out

    Stella Automobili Buzz Alternatives

    GT Force One Plus Pro

    GT Force One Plus Pro

    76,555
    BuzzvsOne Plus Pro
    Ampere Nexus

    Ampere Nexus

    1.1 - 1.2 Lakhs
    BuzzvsNexus
    UPCOMING
    Lectrix ECity Zip

    Lectrix ECity Zip

    80,000 - 90,000
    Vida V1

    Vida V1

    97,800 - 1.26 Lakhs
    BuzzvsV1
    PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

    PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

    99,999
    BuzzvsEPluto 7G Pro
    Ola Electric S1 X

    Ola Electric S1 X

    89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
    BuzzvsS1 X

    Stella Automobili Buzz Variants & Price

    Stella Automobili Buzz price starts at ₹ 95,000 and goes up to ₹ 95,000 (Ex-showroom). Stella Automobili Buzz comes in 1 variants. Stella Automobili Buzz's top variant is STD.

    STD
    95,000*
    55 Kmph
    90 Km
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Stella Automobili Buzz Specifications and Features

    Body TypeElectric Bikes,Scooter
    Battery Capacity2.16 kWh
    Charging Point5-6 Hrs.
    HeadlightLED
    Range90 km
    Charging Time5-6 Hrs.
    Stella Automobili Buzz comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Stella Automobili Buzz
    		GT Force One Plus ProAmpere NexusVida V1PURE EV EPluto 7G ProOla Electric S1 X
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹95,000 Onwards
    ₹76,555
    ₹1.1 - 1.2 Lakhs
    ₹97,800 - 1.26 Lakhs
    ₹99,999
    ₹89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
    Expert Ratings
    -
    -
    -
    4 out of 5
    4 out of 5
    -
    Battery Capacity
    2.16 kWh
    2.5 kWh
    3 kWh
    3.44-3.94 kWh
    3 kWh
    2-3 kWh
    Range
    90 km
    110 km
    136 km
    100-110 km
    150 Km
    95-151 km
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic

    Popular Stella Automobili Bikes

    • Popular
      View all Stella Automobili Bikes

      News

      Volkswagen aims to produce in a significantly higher number in 2024, compared to 44,000 units planned for 2023.
      Volkswagen aims to produce 44,000 ID. Buzz EVs in 2023
      28 Mar 2023
      Volkswagen ID. Buzz are being manufactured in three different variants.
      Volkswagen receives over 10000 orders for ID. Buzz electric van, nearly sold out
      21 Aug 2022
      Volkswagen ID. Buzz electric pickup truck would come in a dual cab configuration.
      Volkswagen patents ID. Buzz pickup truck's design, foresees a dual cabin model
      14 Aug 2022
      Volkswagen ID. Buzz comes in three different variants.
      Volkswagen resumes ID. Buzz production, fixes battery issues
      6 Jul 2022
      Volkswagen ID. Buzz will be manufactured in three different variants.
      Volkswagen ID. Buzz enters series production, marks return of an icon
      5 Jun 2022
      Stella Automobili Buzz FAQs

      Stella Automobili Buzz comes in a single variant which is the STD.
      The Stella Automobili Buzz is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 90 km, it has a charging time of 5-6 Hrs and a battery capacity of 2.16 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
      The Stella Automobili Buzz offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom).
      The Stella Automobili Buzz is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 2.16 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 90 km on a single charge.
      The Stella Automobili Buzz has a charging time of 5-6 Hrs, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

       Popular Scooters