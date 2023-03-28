HT Auto
Stella Automobili Buzz On Road Price in Mumbai

Stella Automobili Buzz Front Side View
95,000* Onwards
*On-Road Price
Mumbai
Buzz Price in Mumbai

Stella Automobili Buzz on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 99,160. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Stella Automobili Buzz STD₹ 99,160
...Read More

Stella Automobili Buzz Variant Wise Price List in Mumbai

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹ 99,161*On-Road Price
55 Kmph
90 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
95,000
Insurance
4,161
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Mumbai)
99,161
EMI@2,131/mo
Stella Automobili Buzz Alternatives

Kinetic Green Flex

Kinetic Green Flex

1.1 Lakhs
Ampere Nexus

Ampere Nexus

1.1 - 1.2 Lakhs
UPCOMING
Everve Motors Everve EF1

Everve Motors Everve EF1

90,000 Onwards
Vida V1

Vida V1

97,800 - 1.26 Lakhs
PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

99,999
Ola Electric S1 X

Ola Electric S1 X

89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
Popular Stella Automobili Bikes

