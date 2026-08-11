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STELLA AUTOMOBILI SA 2000

₹86,000 - 94,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
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Variants

Stella Automobili SA 2000 Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    70 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    60 - 70 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    3.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    2 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    0.25 kW
View All SA 2000 SpecsView specs icon

Stella Automobili SA 2000 Variants

Stella Automobili SA 2000 price starts at ₹ 86,000 and goes up to ₹ 94,000 (Ex-showroom). Stella Automobili SA 2000 comes in 2 variants. Stella Automobili SA 2000's top variant is Li.
2 Variants Available
SA 2000 STD
₹86,000*
70 kmph
60 km
SA 2000 Li
₹94,000*
70 kmph
60 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Stella Automobili SA 2000 Latest Updates

Calendar icon27 Jul 2026
India's electric vehicle market is set for significant growth by FY27, driven by electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers, favorable economics, and government support.Read Full Story
Calendar icon17 May 2026
Uno Minda is investing ₹550 crore in a Maharashtra plant for electric and hybrid vehicle powertrain systems, expected to start operations by FY28.Read Full Story
Calendar icon22 Apr 2026
Delhi's EV policy seeks to boost electric vehicle adoption, but automakers express concerns about its feasibility and economic impact.Read Full Story

Stella Automobili SA 2000 Visual Comparison

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Stella Automobili SA 2000
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Stella Automobili SA 2000 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Stella Automobili SA 2000
Stella Automobili SA 2000 image
Rs. 86,000Onwards--Scooters-DiscDrumAlloy60-70 km4-5 Hours250 W
Bajaj ChetakBajaj Chetak imageRs. 96,504Onwards
4.6149
-Scooters---Alloy153 km3 Hours-SA 2000VSChetak
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
4.615
-Scooters103 kg--Steel85 km5 hrs-SA 2000VSMagnus Neo
PURE EV ETrance NeoPURE EV ETrance Neo imageRs. 79,699Onwards--Scooters86 kgDiscDrumAlloy131-171 km4 Hours2.2 kWSA 2000VSETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7GPURE EV Epluto 7G imageRs. 80,799Onwards-30 NmScooters76 kgDiscDrumAlloy111-151 km4 Hours2.2 kWSA 2000VSEpluto 7G
PURE EV Epluto 7G MaxPURE EV Epluto 7G Max imageRs. 1.18 LakhsOnwards--Scooters-DiscDrumAlloy150-211 Km4-5 Hours2.2 kWSA 2000VSEpluto 7G Max

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Stella Automobili SA 2000 Images

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Stella Automobili SA 2000 Alternatives

Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
SA 2000vsChetak
Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
SA 2000vsMagnus Neo
PURE EV ETrance Neo

PURE EV ETrance Neo

79,699 - 1.06 Lakhs
SA 2000vsETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

1.18 Lakhs
SA 2000vsEpluto 7G Max
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
SA 2000vsEpluto 7G
TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
SA 2000vsOrbiter

News

Raul Fernandez, Jorge Martín and Marco Bezzecchi completed an Aprilia 1-2-3 at the Silverstone MotoGP round.
Aprilia riders sweep Silverstone podium; Raul Fernandez takes MotoGP victory
11 Aug 2026
Hero MotoCorp's focus is shifting to rural demand, market-share gains in premium motorcycles and scooters, and its EV strategy.
Premium motorcycles, electric scooters fuel Hero MotoCorp's Q1 FY27 performance
11 Aug 2026
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
Kia Syros EV HTX 51.4 kWh combines the longest claimed range with practical features aimed at everyday driving.
If I was buying the Kia Syros EV, this is the variant I would pick
10 Aug 2026
The 390 Duke uses a single-cylinder engine that is liquid cooled.
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  News

Stella Automobili SA 2000 Specifications and Features

Max Power250 W
Battery Capacity2 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightLED
Range60-70 km
Charging Time3-4 Hours
Max Speed70 kmph
View all SA 2000 specs and features

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