Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Stella Automobili SA 2000 comes with Automatic transmission. The price of SA 2000 starts at Rs. 52,000 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Stella Automobili SA 2000 sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Stella Automobili SA 2000 price starts at ₹ 52,000 and goes upto ₹ 66,000 (Ex-showroom). Stella Automobili SA 2000 comes in 2 variants. Stella Automobili SA 2000 top variant price is ₹ 66,000.
₹52,000*
250 W
₹66,000*
250 W