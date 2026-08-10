Stella Automobili SA 1000 Key Specs
- Speed25 kmph
- Range60 - 70 km
- Charging3.5 hrs
- Motor Power0.25 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Stella Automobili SA 1000
|Rs. 46,000Onwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|60-70 km
|-
|250 W
|Joy e-bike Wolf
|Rs. 54,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|81 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|90 km
|5 Hours
|1 kW
|SA 1000VSWolf
|Ampere Reo Li Plus
|Rs. 69,990Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|70 km
|6 Hours
|250 W
|SA 1000VSReo Li Plus
|Ampere Reo
|Rs. 59,900Onwards
|-
|35 Nm
|Scooters
|71.4 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|-
|80 km
|5 Hours 30 Minutes
|250 W
|SA 1000VSReo
|Ola Electric S1 Z
|Rs. 59,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|75-146 km
|5 Hours
|3000 W
|SA 1000VSS1 Z
|Ola Electric Gig
|Rs. 39,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|157 km
|5 Hours
|1500 W
|SA 1000VSGig
|Max Power
|250 W
|Battery Capacity
|51 V
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Range
|60-70 km
|Headlight
|Yes
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hours
|Max Speed
|25 kmph
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