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DISCONTINUED

STELLA AUTOMOBILI SA 1000

₹46,000 - 60,000*
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Stella Automobili SA 1000 is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Variants

Stella Automobili SA 1000 Alternatives

Joy e-bike Wolf

Joy e-bike Wolf

54,999 - 65,099
SA 1000vsWolf
Ampere Reo

Ampere Reo

59,900 - 64,499
SA 1000vsReo
Ampere Reo Li Plus

Ampere Reo Li Plus

69,990
SA 1000vsReo Li Plus
Ola Electric Gig

Ola Electric Gig

39,999 - 49,999
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Ola Electric S1 Z

Ola Electric S1 Z

59,999 - 64,999
SA 1000vsS1 Z
Hero Electric Flash

Hero Electric Flash

59,640
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Stella Automobili SA 1000 Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    25 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    60 - 70 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    3.5 hrs
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    0.25 kW
View All SA 1000 SpecsView specs icon

Stella Automobili SA 1000 Variants

Stella Automobili SA 1000 price starts at ₹ 46,000 and goes up to ₹ 60,000 (Ex-showroom). Stella Automobili SA 1000 comes in 2 variants. Stella Automobili SA 1000's top variant is Li.
2 Variants Available
SA 1000 STD
₹46,000*
25 kmph
60 km
SA 1000 Li
₹60,000*
25 kmph
60 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Stella Automobili SA 1000 Visual Comparison

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Stella Automobili SA 1000 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Stella Automobili SA 1000
Stella Automobili SA 1000 image
Rs. 46,000Onwards--Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy60-70 km-250 W
Joy e-bike WolfJoy e-bike Wolf imageRs. 54,999Onwards
520
-Scooters81 kgDiscDiscAlloy90 km5 Hours1 kWSA 1000VSWolf
Ampere Reo Li PlusAmpere Reo Li Plus imageRs. 69,990Onwards
51
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy70 km6 Hours250 WSA 1000VSReo Li Plus
Ampere ReoAmpere Reo imageRs. 59,900Onwards-35 NmScooters71.4 kgDiscDrum-80 km5 Hours 30 Minutes250 WSA 1000VSReo
Ola Electric S1 ZOla Electric S1 Z imageRs. 59,999Onwards
4.32
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy75-146 km5 Hours3000 WSA 1000VSS1 Z
Ola Electric GigOla Electric Gig imageRs. 39,999Onwards
51
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy157 km5 Hours1500 WSA 1000VSGig

Stella Automobili SA 1000 Images

Stella Automobili SA 1000 Image 1
Stella Automobili SA 1000 Image 2
Stella Automobili SA 1000 Image 3
Stella Automobili SA 1000 Image 4
Stella Automobili SA 1000 Image 5
Stella Automobili SA 1000 Image 6

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Stella Automobili SA 1000 Specifications and Features

Max Power250 W
Battery Capacity51 V
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Range60-70 km
HeadlightYes
Charging Time3-4 Hours
Max Speed25 kmph
View all SA 1000 specs and features

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