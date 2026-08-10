Stella Automobili SA 1000 Variants Stella Automobili SA 1000 price starts at ₹ 46,000 and goes up to ₹ 60,000 (Ex-showroom). Stella Automobili SA 1000 comes in 2 variants. Stella Automobili SA 1000's top variant is Li.

2 Variant s Available

SA 1000 STD ₹46,000* 25 kmph 60 km SA 1000 Li ₹60,000* 25 kmph 60 km