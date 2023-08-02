Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Stella Automobili SA 1000 comes with Automatic transmission. The price of SA 1000 starts at Rs. 46,000 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Stella Automobili SA 1000 sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Stella Automobili SA 1000 price starts at ₹ 46,000 and goes upto ₹ 60,000 (Ex-showroom). Stella Automobili SA 1000 comes in 2 variants. Stella Automobili SA 1000 top variant price is ₹ 60,000.
₹46,000*
250 W
₹60,000*
250 W