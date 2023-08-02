HT Auto
1/16
2/16
3/16
4/16
5/16
View all Images
6/16

Stella Automobili SA 1000 Specifications

Stella Automobili SA 1000 starting price is Rs. 46,000 in India. Stella Automobili SA 1000 is available in 2 variant and
46,000 - 60,000*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Stella Automobili SA 1000 Specs

Stella Automobili SA 1000 comes with Automatic transmission. The price of SA 1000 starts at Rs. 46,000 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Stella Automobili SA 1000 sits in the Electric Bikes segment in ...Read More

Stella Automobili SA 1000 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Li
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Height
1150 mm
Load Capacity
150 kg
Length
1780 mm
Width
690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :- 3.00-10
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Battery Warranty
2-3 Year
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC
Motor Warranty
2 Year
Motor Power
250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Range
60-70 km/charge
Max Speed
25 kmph
Body Graphics
Yes
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Tripmeter
Digital
Charging Point
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Carry Hook
Yes
Clock
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion
Low Battery Indicator
Yes

Stella Automobili SA 1000 Alternatives

Avon E Scoot

Avon E Scoot

39,259 - 45,000
Check latest offers
SA 1000 vs E Scoot
Essel Energy GET 1

Essel Energy GET 1

37,500 - 39,500
Check latest offers
SA 1000 vs GET 1
Polarity Smart Executive

Polarity Smart Executive

38,000 - 1.05 Lakhs
Check latest offers
SA 1000 vs Executive
Avon E Mate

Avon E Mate

39,259 - 45,000
Check latest offers
SA 1000 vs E Mate
Evolet Pony

Evolet Pony

39,499 - 59,500
Check latest offers
SA 1000 vs Pony

News

TVS iQube electric scooter.
TVS Motor Company records 4% jump in total sales in July
2 Aug 2023
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Classic 350 are the brand's largest-selling motorcycles
Royal Enfield’s sales rise 32% in July amidst new rivals from Harley, Triumph
2 Aug 2023
The Harley-Davidson X440 is inspired by the XR1200 and appears well-designed from the front, The rear feels more of an afterthought
The most affordable Harley-Davidson motorcycle gets a price hike. Can you still afford it?
2 Aug 2023
Honda sold 338,310 units (domestic + exports) last month, registering a decline of 23.74%, as against 443,643 units sold during July 2022
Honda 2Wheelers India sales witness sharp fall of 24% in July
1 Aug 2023
Hero MotoCorp witnessed a stark drop of 14.41% in year-on-year volumes when compared to 421,288 units sold in July 2022.
Hero MotoCorp’s sales drop 14% in July; attributes decline to incessant rains
1 Aug 2023
View all
 

Stella Automobili SA 1000 Variants & Price List

Stella Automobili SA 1000 price starts at ₹ 46,000 and goes upto ₹ 60,000 (Ex-showroom). Stella Automobili SA 1000 comes in 2 variants. Stella Automobili SA 1000 top variant price is ₹ 60,000.

STD
46,000*
250 W
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Li
60,000*
250 W
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Stella Automobili Bikes

  • Popular
    View all Stella Automobili Bikes

    Trending Stella Automobili Bikes

    • Popular
      View all Stella Automobili Bikes

      Latest Bikes in India 2023

      Maruthisan MS 3.0

      Maruthisan MS 3.0

      1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Maruthisan Dream+

      Maruthisan Dream+

      1.63 Lakhs Onwards
      Check latest offers
      Maruthisan Beat

      Maruthisan Beat

      1.7 Lakhs Onwards
      Check latest offers
      Fujiyama Vespar

      Fujiyama Vespar

      61,050 - 86,641
      Check latest offers
      Fujiyama Spectra

      Fujiyama Spectra

      51,528 - 77,119
      Check latest offers

      Trending Bikes in India 2023

      Yamaha MT-15

      Yamaha MT-15

      1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Hero Splendor Plus

      Hero Splendor Plus

      60,310 - 69,760
      Check latest offers
      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Honda Activa 6G

      Honda Activa 6G

      75,347 - 81,347
      Check latest offers
      Yamaha R15 V4

      Yamaha R15 V4

      1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs
      Check latest offers

      Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

      CFMoto 400NK

      CFMoto 400NK

      3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Harley-Davidson Custom1250

      Harley-Davidson Custom1250

      16 - 17 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Indian Springfield

      Indian Springfield

      30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Yamaha YZF R1

      Yamaha YZF R1

      20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Honda CBR150R

      Honda CBR150R

      1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Honda Activa 7G

      Honda Activa 7G

      80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
      Check details