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Okinawa R30 vs Stella Automobili SA 1000

In 2026 Okinawa R30 or Stella Automobili SA 1000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Okinawa R30 Price starts at Rs. 61,998 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili SA 1000 Price starts at Rs. 46,000 (last recorded price). The range of R30 up to 60 km/charge and the SA 1000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Okinawa offers the R30 in 5 colours. Stella Automobili offers the SA 1000 in 2 colours.
R30 vs SA 1000 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS R30 Sa 1000
BrandOkinawaStella Automobili
Price₹ 61,998₹ 46,000
Range60 km/charge60-70 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-5 Hours-

Filters
R30
Okinawa R30
STD
₹61,998*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
SA 1000
Stella Automobili SA 1000
STD
₹46,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Okinawa R30 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Rear Left View
Seat View
Footspace View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Length
1725 mm1780 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm-
Height
1080 mm1150 mm
Saddle Height
735 mm-
Width
695 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
ABS
E-ABS-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 – 10,Rear :- 3.00 – 10Front :-3.00-10,Rear :- 3.00-10
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
60 km
Max Speed
25 kmph
Continuous Power
250 W-
No Of Batteries
1-
Continious Power
250 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Rear Suspension
Double Shocker with dual tube technology-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic TelescopicHydraulic Telescopic
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP65-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
1.34 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
No-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Riding Modes
Eco and Sport-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
One Push start button, Auto Handle lock function, Auto Motor lock function, Pillion Footrest open and close, Hazard Function, Detachable battery with battery lock function, Lithium Battery with safety valve, Seat open with remote, Scooter power off and Handle lock function, Hooter, Scooter Power switch-
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
65,46946,000
Ex-Showroom Price
61,99846,000
RTO
00
Insurance
3,4710
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,407988

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