Stella Automobili Buzz on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 99,160. Visit your nearest Stella Automobili Buzz on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 99,160. Visit your nearest Stella Automobili Buzz dealers and showrooms in Pune for best offers. Stella Automobili Buzz on road price breakup in Pune includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Stella Automobili Buzz is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Pune, Ampere Nexus which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Pune and Everve Motors Everve EF1 starting at Rs. 90,000 in Pune. Variants On-Road Price Stella Automobili Buzz STD ₹ 99,160