Volkswagen aims to produce 44,000 ID. Buzz EVs in 2023

Volkswagen AG aims to produce 44,000 units of the ID. Buzz electric van in 2023, in an attempt to significantly reduce wait times and expand the carmaker's market share globally. The German automobile giant claims it has produced more than 32,000 Volkswagen ID. Buzz Pro and the ID Buzz Cargo so far, as compared to 10,800 units produced in 2022. Also, it aims to increase the production volume significantly in 2024, reports Electrive.

The auto manufacturer claims that by the middle of 2024, it will be able to give the Volkswagen ID. Buzz production a substantial boost. It will phase out the Volkswagen T6.1 van at the Hanover plant, leaving more space for the ID. Buzz. This would allow the automaker to produce more ID. Buzz EVs from mid-2024. The car manufacturer aims to reach a production target of 650-700 units every day, which would result in 3,250-3,500 units every week. This means the automaker would be able to roll out more than 150,000 units of the Volkswagen ID. Buzz every year by then.

Volkswagen has been betting big on the ID. Buzz model for a long time. The automaker has claimed that the ID. Buzz is its most emotional model to date. With the current production strategy Volkswagen has taken, the ID. Buzz could be the brand's bestselling product around the world. Also, it could be one of the best-selling all-electric vans in the world.

Volkswagen is currently working on the long-wheelbase variant of the ID. Buzz, which is slated to launch in the North American market sometime in 2024. This Volkswagen ID Buzz LWB is expected to come with a bigger 82 kWh battery pack, ensuring more power and range for the EV. The German auto major is also working on the plan to sell the ID. Buzz outside of Europe in 15 new markets, which include countries such as Japan, Turkey and Israel.

