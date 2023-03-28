HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Hyundai Debuts Rugged Suv Mufasa, Inspired By Lion King; To Be Sold In China

Hyundai debuts rugged SUV Mufasa, inspired by Lion King; to be sold in China

Hyundai has officially introduced a completely new concept SUV called Mufasa Adventure in China. It is a compact and robust SUV that comes with an off-road character thanks to a series of accessories the carmaker has added to it. Hyundai will unveil the production version of the Mufasa SUV at the upcoming Shanghai Auto Show to be held next month. It will be sold only in the Chinese market with launch expected to take place in June this year.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Mar 2023, 10:25 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Hyundai Mufasa concept SUV is loosely based on the Korean carmaker's premium SUV Tucson. The SUV is larger than the Creta or Venue.
Hyundai Mufasa concept SUV is loosely based on the Korean carmaker's premium SUV Tucson. The SUV is larger than the Creta or Venue.
Hyundai Mufasa concept SUV is loosely based on the Korean carmaker's premium SUV Tucson. The SUV is larger than the Creta or Venue.
Hyundai Mufasa concept SUV is loosely based on the Korean carmaker's premium SUV Tucson. The SUV is larger than the Creta or Venue.

The Hyundai Mufasa Adventure concept SUV features a lift kit and a set of large and wide grippy off-road tires that wrap around custom-built 18-inch alloy wheels. Plus, it has higher ground clearance and wider tracks, giving it a proper off-road stance. The concept SUV also features faux aluminum accents on the bumpers that resemble skid plates, visible mounting points, a special pattern on the side sills, hood handles, a Defender-style rear window insert and a futuristic roof rack with integrated LEDs. The SUV comes with a large grille painted in glossy black, similar to Tucson and Creta sold in global markets. At the rear, the Hyundai Mufasa Adventure concept SUV is equipped with an oval-shaped taillight unit, similar to Hyundai Santa Fe sold in the Chinese market.

The length of the new Mufasa concept SUV is 4,475 mm. It stands 1,850 mm wide and up to 1,685 mm tall depending on the version. The wheelbase of 2,680 mm and high ground clearance gives it an imposing look, emphasising its rugged character. The dimensions of the Hyundai Mufasa are similar to the flagship Tucson SUV. It will be a two-row five-seater car that will replace the carmaker's popular China model ix35.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Hyundai Tucson (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Hyundai Tucson
1999 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹22.55 - 27.47 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Hyundai Tucson 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Tucson 2022
1999 cc | Petrol | Automatic (TC) | 154 bhp
₹27.7 - 34.54 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17 kmpl
₹10 - 17.87 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Venue (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.52 kmpl
₹7.53 - 12.72 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Alcazar (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Alcazar
1999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 14.5 kmpl
₹16.3 - 20.15 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Kona 2022 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Kona 2022
 
₹23.75 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

Hyundai has not revealed any details about the interior of the Mufasa SUV yet. However, it is expected that the SUV will come with a dual touchscreen display as instrument cluster and infotainment system. More details are expected to be revealed next month when Hyundai officially unveils the production version of the SUV.

Mufasa will come equipped with a 2.0-litre petrol engine that is capable of generating 158 hp of power. The SUV is also expected to come with a hybrid version which is likely to get a 48-volt electric motor.

First Published Date: 28 Mar 2023, 10:25 AM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Motor Mufasa
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city