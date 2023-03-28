Hyundai debuts rugged SUV Mufasa, inspired by Lion King; to be sold in China

Hyundai has officially introduced a completely new concept SUV called Mufasa Adventure in China. It is a compact and robust SUV that comes with an off-road character thanks to a series of accessories the carmaker has added to it. Hyundai will unveil the production version of the Mufasa SUV at the upcoming Shanghai Auto Show to be held next month. It will be sold only in the Chinese market with launch expected to take place in June this year.

The Hyundai Mufasa Adventure concept SUV features a lift kit and a set of large and wide grippy off-road tires that wrap around custom-built 18-inch alloy wheels. Plus, it has higher ground clearance and wider tracks, giving it a proper off-road stance. The concept SUV also features faux aluminum accents on the bumpers that resemble skid plates, visible mounting points, a special pattern on the side sills, hood handles, a Defender-style rear window insert and a futuristic roof rack with integrated LEDs. The SUV comes with a large grille painted in glossy black, similar to Tucson and Creta sold in global markets. At the rear, the Hyundai Mufasa Adventure concept SUV is equipped with an oval-shaped taillight unit, similar to Hyundai Santa Fe sold in the Chinese market.

The length of the new Mufasa concept SUV is 4,475 mm. It stands 1,850 mm wide and up to 1,685 mm tall depending on the version. The wheelbase of 2,680 mm and high ground clearance gives it an imposing look, emphasising its rugged character. The dimensions of the Hyundai Mufasa are similar to the flagship Tucson SUV. It will be a two-row five-seater car that will replace the carmaker's popular China model ix35.

Hyundai has not revealed any details about the interior of the Mufasa SUV yet. However, it is expected that the SUV will come with a dual touchscreen display as instrument cluster and infotainment system. More details are expected to be revealed next month when Hyundai officially unveils the production version of the SUV.

Mufasa will come equipped with a 2.0-litre petrol engine that is capable of generating 158 hp of power. The SUV is also expected to come with a hybrid version which is likely to get a 48-volt electric motor.

