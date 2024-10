Orion Launch DateThe LML Orion is expected to launch on 11th Dec 2024 .Orion Launch PriceIt is expected to launch with a price of ₹ 40,000* Onwards .Orion RivalsEMotorad X3, EMotorad T-Rex-Air and Toutche Electric Heileo H100 are sought to be the major rivals to LML Orion .

...Read More

Read Less