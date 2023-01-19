Auto Expo 2023 welcomes record 6.36 lakh visitors. Three big reasons outlined

Auto Expo 2023 came to a conclusion at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida on Wednesday after hosting as many as 6.36 lakh visitors over the course of around five days. This is the highest ever turnout for the Auto Expo since its first edition held in the 1980s.

This year's Auto Expo was held after a gap of nearly three years. The previous edition of Auto Expo was held in February of 2020, just before the Covid-19 pandemic began wrecking havoc across the world. Owing to the pandemic, the subsequent edition of the Auto Expo had to be pushed back. Little wonder then that this year's event - in the backdrop of a massive fall in positive cases, was anyway going to generate a whole lot of buzz. ““Auto Expo - The Motor Show 2023 successfully concluded today on 18th January 2023. The Show saw a turnout of 6,36,743 visitors, which is the highest ever visitor turnout at Auto Expo," said Vinod Aggarwal, President of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.

Here are three of several factors that saw record number of visitors at Auto Expo 2023:

Held after a gap of three years: A lot has changed and much has evolved in the Indian as well as global automotive industry since the pandemic first struck the world. While demand for passenger as well as commercial vehicles remain strong, newer technologies are also making their way in. As such, the Auto Expo 2023 being held after a three-year gap brought out all the latest that the industry has had to offer and plans to roll out in the times to come. The closest glimpse into all of this came at Auto Expo 2023.

Spotlight on electric vehicles: The last Auto Expo - in 2020 - was mostly about plans and goals, at least as far as electric vehicles are concerned. Auto Expo 2023, however, was as much about production-ready vehicles that are already out on Indian roads. Tata Motors, for instance, showcased both concept EVs as well as EVs that are already on sale. Hyundai launched its Ioniq 5 EV. Kia showcased EV9 concept SUV as well as its EV6 that was launched last year. MG Motor India also gave a generous glimpse into its alternate-fuel prowess. Toyota put its hybrid models on display while also showcasing its fully-electric bZ4X. And then there were numerous electric two wheeler makers which made their respective debut at Auto Expo. The likes of Matter, Ultraviolette, Liger, LML - among others - drew in the crowds.

Focus on five initiatives: Auto Expo 2023 was held with a special focus on five specific initiatives. These were focus on road safety, promotion of bio-fuel vehicles, popularizing EVs, attention to recycling of vehicles and a spotlight on gas mobility.

