Which is the top variant of EMotorad X1? EMotorad X1 comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the EMotorad X1? The EMotorad X1 is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 40 km, it has a charging time of 4-5 Hrs and a battery capacity of 0.0918 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the EMotorad X1 have, and what is the price range? The EMotorad X1 offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 24,999 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for EMotorad X1? The EMotorad X1 is an electric Cycle, powered by a high-capacity 0.0918 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 40 km on a single charge.