|Battery Capacity
|Max Speed
|25 kmph
|Range
|40 km
|Charging time
|4-5 Hrs.
EMotorad X1 price starts at ₹ 24,999 .
₹24,999*
|Battery Capacity
|Body Type
|Cycle
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Range
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|Model Name
EMotorad X1
|EMotorad X2
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹24,999
₹27,999
|Battery Capacity
|Range
35-40 km
|Fuel Type
|Transmission
*Ex-showroom price
