Best EMotorad Bikes

In India, there are 10 EMotorad Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the EMotorad Viper, EMotorad T-Rex, EMotorad X1, EMotorad Doodle, EMotorad T-Rex-Air. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 24,999. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best EMotorad Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
EMotorad Viper ₹ 66,999
EMotorad T-Rex ₹ 44,999
EMotorad X1 ₹ 24,999 - 27,999
EMotorad Doodle ₹ 49,000 - 52,999
EMotorad T-Rex-Air ₹ 34,999 Onwards

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10 New EMotorad Bikes found

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EMotorad Viper Right View

EMotorad Viper

₹66,999
Battery Capacity
0.75 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
85 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
EMotorad T-Rex Right Side View

EMotorad T-Rex

4.0
1
₹44,999
Battery Capacity
0.37 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
50 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
EMotorad X1 Right View
1/6

EMotorad X1

₹24,999 - 27,999
Battery Capacity
0.28 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
35 km
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
EMotorad Doodle Right View
1/4

EMotorad Doodle

₹49,000 - 52,999
Battery Capacity
0.46 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
60 km
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
EMotorad T-Rex-Air Right View
1/5

EMotorad T-Rex-Air

₹34,999 Onwards
Battery Capacity
0.37 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
50 km
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
EMotorad Legend 07 Right View
1/6

EMotorad Legend 07

₹34,999
Battery Capacity
0.28 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
35 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
EMotorad EMX Left Side View

EMotorad EMX

₹79,999 Onwards
Battery Capacity
0.47 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
80 km
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
EMotorad X3 Right View
1/6

EMotorad X3

5.0
1
₹32,999
Battery Capacity
0.25 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
40 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
EMotorad Ranger Right View
1/8

EMotorad Ranger

5.0
1
₹55,999
Battery Capacity
0.61 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
75 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
EMotorad X2 Right View
1/8

EMotorad X2

₹27,999
Battery Capacity
0.28 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
35 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

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