In India, there are 10 EMotorad Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the EMotorad Viper, EMotorad T-Rex, EMotorad X1, EMotorad Doodle, EMotorad T-Rex-Air. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at
Rs. 24,999.
To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.
Best EMotorad Bikes Price List (2026) in India
|Model Name
|Ex-Showroom Price
|EMotorad Viper
|₹ 66,999
|EMotorad T-Rex
|₹ 44,999
|EMotorad X1
|₹ 24,999 - 27,999
|EMotorad Doodle
|₹ 49,000 - 52,999
|EMotorad T-Rex-Air
|₹ 34,999 Onwards