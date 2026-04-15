Best EMotorad Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model Name Ex-Showroom Price EMotorad Viper ₹ 66,999 EMotorad T-Rex ₹ 44,999 EMotorad X1 ₹ 24,999 - 27,999 EMotorad Doodle ₹ 49,000 - 52,999 EMotorad T-Rex-Air ₹ 34,999 Onwards

In India, there are 10 EMotorad Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the EMotorad Viper, EMotorad T-Rex, EMotorad X1, EMotorad Doodle, EMotorad T-Rex-Air. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 24,999. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.