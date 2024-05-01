Which is the top variant of EMotorad Legend 07? EMotorad Legend 07 comes in a single variant which is the MSD Edition.

What are the key specifications of the EMotorad Legend 07? The EMotorad Legend 07 is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 40 km, it has a charging time of 3-4 Hours and a battery capacity of 0.5 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the EMotorad Legend 07 have, and what is the price range? The EMotorad Legend 07 offers a single variant. The variant, MSD Edition is priced at Rs. 29,999 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for EMotorad Legend 07? The EMotorad Legend 07 is an electric Cycle, powered by a high-capacity 0.5 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 40 km on a single charge.