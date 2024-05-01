|Battery Capacity
EMotorad Legend 07 price starts at ₹ 29,999 .
|Body Type
|Cycle
|Battery Capacity
|0.5 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Range
|40 km
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hours
|Model Name
EMotorad Legend 07
|EMotorad X3
|EMotorad X1
|EMotorad T-Rex-Air
|EMotorad X2
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹29,999
₹32,999
₹24,999
₹34,999 Onwards
₹27,999
|Battery Capacity
0.5 kWh
0.084 kWh
0.0918 kWh
10.2 Ah
0.0918 kWh
|Range
40 km
35-40 km
40 km
50 km
35-40 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
