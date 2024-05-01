HT Auto
EMotorad Legend 07

EMOTORAD Legend 07

Launch Date: 1 May 2024
29,999
EMotorad Legend 07 Key Specs
Battery Capacity: 0.5 kWh
Max Speed: 25 kmph
Range: 40 km
Charging time: 3-4 Hours
EMotorad Legend 07 Alternatives

EMotorad X3

EMotorad X3

32,999
Legend 07 vs X3
EMotorad X1

EMotorad X1

24,999
Legend 07 vs X1
EMotorad T-Rex-Air

EMotorad T-Rex-Air

34,999 Onwards
Legend 07 vs T-Rex-Air
EMotorad X2

EMotorad X2

27,999
Legend 07 vs X2
EMotorad Legend 07 Variants

EMotorad Legend 07 price starts at ₹ 29,999.

1 Variant Available
₹29,999
Speed
25 kmph
Range
40 km
Battery Capacity: 0.5 kWh
EMotorad Legend 07 Specifications and Features

Body Type: Cycle
Battery Capacity: 0.5 kWh
Charging Point: Yes
Range: 40 km
Charging Time: 3-4 Hours
EMotorad Legend 07 comparison with its competitors

Model Name
EMotorad Legend 07
EMotorad X3EMotorad X1EMotorad T-Rex-AirEMotorad X2
Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹29,999
₹32,999
₹24,999
₹34,999 Onwards
₹27,999
Battery Capacity
0.5 kWh
0.084 kWh
0.0918 kWh
10.2 Ah
0.0918 kWh
Range
40 km
35-40 km
40 km
50 km
35-40 km
Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic

Popular EMotorad Bikes

    EMotorad News

    EMotorad presents the Kalki Limited Edition Doodle V3 in partnership with the upcoming action-adventure film, Kalki: 2898 AD.
    EMotorad reveals limited edition Kalki-themed e-bicycle. Check details
    20 Jun 2024
    MS Dhoni was recently spotted riding the EMotorad Doodle V3 electric bicycle worth ₹52,999
    MS Dhoni gets the EMotorad Doodle V3 e-cycle. Check out its price
    29 Mar 2024
    There are several electric cycles in the Indian market that one can buy,
    Top electric cycles in India that can help you beat daily traffic in an affordable way
    18 May 2023
    The EMotorad Doodle V2 gets a dedicated headlight and horn module
    This fat-tyre electric bicycle can be folded and stored in your car's boot
    14 Nov 2022
    Conventional yet sleek, the EMotorad LilE has a design that is catchy enough to grab eyeballs and yet compact for easy storage.
    EMotorad LilE ride review: Merry little e-kick scooter goes beyond age barriers
    25 Jul 2022
      News

    Videos

    Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
    Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
    15 Jul 2024
    Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of ₹2.99 lakh and ₹3.99 lakh respectively.
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
    8 Jul 2024
    Bajaj has launched the Freedom CNG bike at starting price of ₹95,000 in India. The world's first CNG bike gets a 125-cc engine and comes with dual fuel tank offering 2-kg cylinder for CNG and 2-litre tank for petrol.
    Bajaj Freedom, world's first CNG motorcycle, launched in India: First look
    5 Jul 2024
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    Toyota Motor has introduced its most accessible SUV in the country in the form of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rx 7.73 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is a subcompact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor review: Can it replicate Maruti Fronx's success?
    11 Jun 2024
    EMotorad Legend 07 FAQs

    EMotorad Legend 07 comes in a single variant which is the MSD Edition.
    The EMotorad Legend 07 is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 40 km, it has a charging time of 3-4 Hours and a battery capacity of 0.5 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
    The EMotorad Legend 07 offers a single variant. The variant, MSD Edition is priced at Rs. 29,999 (ex-showroom).
    The EMotorad Legend 07 is an electric Cycle, powered by a high-capacity 0.5 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 40 km on a single charge.
    The EMotorad Legend 07 has a charging time of 3-4 Hours, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

