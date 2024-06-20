EMotorad Legend 07 on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 32,950.
EMotorad Legend 07 on road price breakup in Kolkata includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the EMotorad Legend 07 is mainly compared to EMotorad X3 which starts at Rs. 32,999 in Kolkata, EMotorad X1 which starts at Rs. 24,999 in Kolkata and EMotorad T-Rex-Air starting at Rs. 34,999 in Kolkata.
Variants On-Road Price EMotorad Legend 07 MSD Edition ₹ 32,950
