HT Auto
EMotorad X2 Right View
1/8
EMotorad X2 Left View
2/8
EMotorad X2 Disc View
3/8
EMotorad X2 Front Tyre View
4/8
EMotorad X2 Handle View
5/8
EMotorad X2 Pandle View
View all Images
6/8

EMotorad X2

EMotorad X2 starting price is Rs. 27,999 in India. EMotorad X2 is available in 1 variant and
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
27,999*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers
EMotorad X2 Key Specs
Battery Capacity0.0918 kWh
Max Speed25 kmph
Range35-40 km
Charging time4-5 Hrs.
View all X2 specs and features

EMotorad X2 Alternatives

EMotorad X1

EMotorad X1

24,999
Check Latest Offers
X2vsX1
EMotorad X3

EMotorad X3

32,999
Check Latest Offers
X2vsX3

EMotorad X2 Variants & Price

EMotorad X2 price starts at ₹ 27,999 .

STD
27,999*
25 Kmph
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Vehicle Review Contest

EMotorad X2 Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity0.0918 kWh
Body TypeCycle
Charging PointYes
HeadlightLED
Range35-40 km
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.
View all X2 specs and features

EMotorad X2 comparison with its competitors

Model Name
EMotorad X2
EMotorad X1EMotorad X3
Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹27,999
₹24,999
₹32,999
Battery Capacity
0.0918 kWh
0.0918 kWh
0.084 kWh
Range
35-40 km
40 km
35-40 km
Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic

Add your vehicle to our garage

Popular EMotorad Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  EMotorad Bikes

    EMotorad News

    BMW iX2 will be built in Germany alongside the iX1 and share the same powertrain as well.
    BMW iX2 EV production to begin in late 2023, will appear virtually same as X2
    2 May 2023
    Xpeng X2 electric flying taxi made its debut flight at Skydrive in Dubai.
    This two-seater air taxi can liberate you from your traffic miseries
    12 Oct 2022
    MS Dhoni was recently spotted riding the EMotorad Doodle V3 electric bicycle worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>52,999
    MS Dhoni gets the EMotorad Doodle V3 e-cycle. Check out its price
    29 Mar 2024
    Ther are several electric cycles in the Indian market that one can buy,
    Top electric cycles in India that can help you beat daily traffic in an affordable way
    18 May 2023
    The EMotorad Doodle V2 gets a dedicated headlight and horn module
    This fat-tyre electric bicycle can be folded and stored in your car's boot
    14 Nov 2022
    View all
      News

    Videos

    Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth generation Swift hatchback in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Swift gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine mated to 5-speed manual and 4-speed AMT gearbox.
    2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift review: Is it swifter with new engine?
    16 May 2024
    Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Swift hatchback which earlier made its debut in Japan. The India-spec model comes with similar changes in design and powertrain.
    Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched: First look
    9 May 2024
    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
    3 May 2024
    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
    Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
    2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
    29 Apr 2024
    View all
     
    Explore Other Options

    EMotorad X2 FAQs

    EMotorad X2 comes in a single variant which is the STD.
    The EMotorad X2 is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 35-40 km, it has a charging time of 4-5 Hrs and a battery capacity of 0.0918 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
    The EMotorad X2 offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 27,999 (ex-showroom).
    The EMotorad X2 is an electric Cycle, powered by a high-capacity 0.0918 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 35-40 km on a single charge.
    The EMotorad X2 has a charging time of 4-5 Hrs, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    GT Force One Plus Pro

    GT Force One Plus Pro

    76,555
    Check Latest Offers
    GT Force RYD Plus

    GT Force RYD Plus

    65,555
    Check Latest Offers
    GT Force Vegas

    GT Force Vegas

    55,555
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS iQube

    TVS iQube

    1.17 - 1.85 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    1.85 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    1.85 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Raider

    TVS Raider

    95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    BMW R 1300 GS

    BMW R 1300 GS

    24 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    CFMoto MT800

    CFMoto MT800

    13 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Hero XF3R

    Hero XF3R

    1.6 - 1.8 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details

    Popular Cycle Bikes

    EMotorad EMX

    EMotorad EMX

    58,999 - 64,999
    Check Latest Offers
    EMX Price in Delhi
    UPCOMING
    LML Orion

    LML Orion

    40,000 Onwards
    Check Orion details
    View similar Bikes
    EMotorad Doodle

    EMotorad Doodle

    49,999
    Check Latest Offers
    Doodle Price in Delhi
    EMotorad X3

    EMotorad X3

    32,999
    Check Latest Offers
    X3 Price in Delhi
    EMotorad X1

    EMotorad X1

    24,999
    Check Latest Offers
    X1 Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular Cycle Bikes