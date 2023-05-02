Which is the top variant of EMotorad X2? EMotorad X2 comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the EMotorad X2? The EMotorad X2 is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 35-40 km, it has a charging time of 4-5 Hrs and a battery capacity of 0.0918 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the EMotorad X2 have, and what is the price range? The EMotorad X2 offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 27,999 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for EMotorad X2? The EMotorad X2 is an electric Cycle, powered by a high-capacity 0.0918 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 35-40 km on a single charge.