This two-seater air taxi can liberate you from your traffic miseries

The Xpeng X2 electric flying car has completed a trial run over the skies of Dubai.

Flying taxis are still a distant future though various companies around the world have started testing such technology, only few have been able to successfully conduct flights. One among them is Chinese firm Xpeng, which recently conducted the first flight of its electric flying car - the Xpeng X2, at Skydive Dubai. The vehicle has been designed to offer a solution to beat the traffic and reach any destination quickly.

The Xpeng X2's first flight was witnessed by over 150 attendees including representatives from the Chinese Consulate in Dubai and global media. The electric flying vehicle made its first public appearance after completing some specific operations risk assessment and achieving a special flying permit from the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA).

The completion of the assessment of the Xpeng X2 is the first time China's manned autonomous flying vehicle has completed its operational risk assessment overseas. The company became the first to pass the assessment in Dubai in the specific weight class.

The Xpeng X2 is a fifth-gen flying car that has been independently developed and manufactured by Xpeng Aeroht. The vehicle has an enclosed cockpit with a minimalist teardrop-shaped design and a sci-fi appearance. For this, the vehicle has adapted highly-efficient aerodynamics to achieve the ultimate in-flight performance. In order to reduce weight, the Xpeng X2 makes use of a complete carbon fiber structure.

The two-seater flying car does not produce any carbon dioxide emissions during flight and has been designed to suit low-altitude city flights. It is well-suited for short-distance city journeys and can also be a good solution for a quick medical transportation.

The flying EV comes with two driving modes - manual and autonomous. During the autonomous flight, passengers can experience an intelligent flying experience with simple start, return and landing operations.

