This $90,000 Jetson electric car is sold out. Check out what's special

Jetson One comes as a small and compact eVTOL that can fly at a top speed of 102 kmph and a range of 32 km.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Sep 2022, 13:38 PM
Jetson One has eight electric motors and eight propulsion rotors.
From the page and screen of science fiction stories and movies, flying cars have been becoming a reality for us as several companies and startups are working on this advanced technology. Tuscany-based startup Jetson unveiled Jetson ONE last year, which is a flying vehicle with top speeds of 102 kmph and 32 km range. It can fly at a height of 1,500 feet above ground level. The flying car was sold out almost immediately for delivery later this year.

The developers have claimed that anyone can buy this flying car and operate it as well. The vehicle is priced at around $92,000. The Jetson One is basically an all-electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft that was launched in October 2021 and proved very popular. 

Now, the manufacturer has opened a new research and development gub in Arezzo, Tuscany, which features an 800-metre long airstrip for flight testing.

Weighing 86 kg, this flying car is capable of flying for 20 minutes at a top speed of 102 kmph. As Jetson claims, this is the first affordable eVTOL in the market. It also claims that flying this vehicle doesn't require a pilot's licence in the US, and it is easy to fly for everyone.

The vehicle appears like a small cockpit without any glass or fibre cover. A roll-caged cockpit with plenty of carbon fibre elements is there. The manufacturer also claims that the Jetson One is a Formula One racing car for the sky. It uses a lightweight design thanks to the mix of aluminium and carbon fibre.

The Jetson One flying car is powered by eight powerful motors, driving an equal amount of propellers. The manufacturer also claims that the propulsion system has massive power output. The developer further claims that even with the loss of a motor, it can fly sustainably, thanks to its design and the technology onboard.

First Published Date: 12 Sep 2022, 13:38 PM IST
TAGS: electric car electric vehicle flying car
