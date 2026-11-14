Denza Z9 GT: 5 things to know before you put your money down

BYD's luxury sub-brand Denza has entered India with the Z9 GT, an all-electric shooting brake positioned as its flagship Grand Tourer. Priced at ₹1.56 crore (ex-showroom, including GST), the Z9 GT is one of the two models introduced by the brand alongside the D9 luxury MPV. Bookings have opened at ₹10 lakh. Before considering the electric performance car, here are five key things prospective buyers should know.

1. Powertrain and performance

The Denza Z9 GT uses a tri-motor electric powertrain comprising one motor at the front and two at the rear. The combined output stands at 850 kW, equivalent to approximately 1,139 bhp, while the peak torque is rated at 1,210 Nm. Power is delivered to all four wheels.

The car can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 2.7 seconds and has a claimed top speed of 270 kmph. These figures put its performance credentials at the centre of its appeal.

2. Battery and range

The Z9 GT gets a 122.49 kWh second-generation BYD Blade battery. Denza claims a driving range of 670 km under the NEDC testing cycle. The car supports 11 kW AC charging and also gets vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality, allowing it to supply power to external electrical equipment. Actual driving range will depend on factors such as traffic, driving style and vehicle load.

3. Advanced suspension and unusual manoeuvring

The Z9 GT uses DiSus-A dual-chamber air suspension, with double-wishbone front and multi-link rear suspension. It also gets drilled disc brakes at both ends and independent rear-wheel steering, which helps deliver a minimum turning radius of 5.35 metres.

Its e3 technology platform enables features such as Crab Walk and Pencil Compass Turn. The former allows sideways movement, while the latter helps the car rotate within a tight space through coordinated steering and motor control.

4. Tech-heavy luxury cabin

The five-seater gets a 17.3-inch infotainment display, a 13.2-inch digital instrument cluster and a separate 13.2-inch screen for the front passenger. Other highlights include a 20-speaker Devialet sound system, four-zone climate control, a panoramic glass roof and wireless charging.

The front seats get eight-way electric adjustment, heating, ventilation and massage functions. Rear passengers also get powered seats with heating, ventilation and massage. The boot capacity stands at 495 litres.

5. Safety equipment, colours and ownership support

The Z9 GT comes with a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot detection, lane departure assistance and emergency lane-keeping assistance. It also gets multiple airbags, electronic stability control and tyre pressure monitoring.

Buyers can choose from Fjord Green, Obsidian Black and Rime Gold exterior shades. Interior combinations include Dark Chocolate with Red Velvet, Dark Chocolate with Perg Beige and Full Black.

Denza will retail the Z9 GT through dedicated showrooms in Gurugram, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad. The launch package also includes a six-year roadside assistance programme.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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