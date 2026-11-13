BYD’s new EV charging station combines solar panels and batteries, uses robotic arms

BYD is not just focusing on manufacturing electric cars, but also on bringing new solutions to address different types of concerns related to EV charging. After showing that charging an electric vehicle doesn't have to take much longer than filling a petrol or diesel tank, now, the Chinese electric car giant is tackling another problem: getting enough electricity to a fast charger in the first place, even if there is no grid connectivity.

After showing that charging an EV doesn’t have to take much longer than filling a petrol tank, BYD is now tackling another problem: getting enough electricity to a fast charger in the first place, even if there is no grid connectivity.

The automaker has set up a new charging station in the Abu Dhabi desert, which combines solar panels, battery storage, a flash charger and a robotic arm that plugs in the car. This system claims to be capable of working independently of the electricity grid, potentially bringing fast charging to places where grid connectivity is not available or may not be possible. For this new EV charging station, the solar panels generate electricity, batteries store that, and the charger sends it to an EV battery.

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Interestingly, battery-backed charging is becoming more common because it allows stations to deliver more power than their grid connection alone can supply. This also reduces demand on the grid during peak hours. Tesla, Electric Era, Beam Global, etc., have been working on such EV charging stations. Now, BYD has also entered the same space.

Speaking of the specifications, each of BYD's T-shaped flash chargers is hooked up to two 185 kWh storage batteries, for 370 kWh total. These flash chargers draw power from the grid at around 100-560 kW, then supply the car at a much higher rate. The chargers can send up to 1,500 kW through one cable, or up to 1,000 kW when both are in use at the same time. With BYD’s latest 1,500-kW Flash chargers, compatible cars running its second-generation Blade battery can charge from 10-70% in five minutes, or hit 97% in nine minutes.

The solar panels installed at the site ensure some or even all of that electricity can be generated on-site. However, BYD hasn’t disclosed enough technical details to show how many cars the station can charge off-grid. Hence, it's not clear how many cars the station can charge or how quickly on solar power alone.

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